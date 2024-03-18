Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven vows to get Bojan Miovski firing again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven vows to get Bojan Miovski firing again

Dons boss insists leading scorer's confidence has not been dented despite barren run in front of goal.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski looks dejected during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has gone eight games without scoring. Image: SNS

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven insists Bojan Miovski’s team-mates are key to getting the club’s leading goalscorer back firing again.

Miovski has scored 22 goals for the Dons this season but is going through the longest barren spell of his Aberdeen career after going eight games without scoring.

Interim manager Leven believes Miovski’s struggles in front of goal are due to him being left isolated but insists the North Macedonian international’s confidence has not been adversely affected.

Leven said: “At times he has been isolated.

“At times we have also gone a wee bit direct to him and that is not his game either.

“We need to find little areas where we can use him more to our advantage and slip little balls down the side for him.”

When asked if the forward’s confidence had been dented Leven replied: “Bojan’s confidence? No, Bojan is a confident boy.”

Improving the supply is key

Miovski was last on the scoresheet for his club when he netted both goals in the 2-0 win against Bonnyrigg Rose in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on February 10.

Leven believes it is up to the striker’s team-mates to improve the supply for Miovski.

He said: “That is something we can rectify. We had a chat last week about getting more bodies about him to give him a wee bit more support.

“He is a natural finisher and we need to give him more opportunities.

“We have Junior Hoilett, out on the left who is cutting inside and putting good balls in as well.”

Clean sheet crucial for Clarkson

Miovski struck the post before Leighton Clarkson converted the rebound in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Motherwell.

The win was Aberdeen’s first in 12 league matches and the club’s first clean sheet in the Premiership since the 3-0 win at Ross County on January 2.

Clarkson believes the victory was a vital one for his side.

He said: “We knew we had to go to Motherwell and get three points.

“We knew going to Motherwell would be a tough game and after taking the lead we should have been a bit more clinical.

“But we’ve thrown away leads in games like that all year so it was good to see it out and keep a clean sheet.”

The margin of victory could have been greater for the Dons but Clarkson believes shutting out Motherwell was equally important for his side after a wretched run of results.

The midfielder said: “There have been so many games this year where we’ve thrown it away or VAR has gone against us.

“We had meetings all week about our style of play and watching for each other.

“But at Motherwell we looked really good in possession in the first half and we took the goal well.

“When we keep the ball we’re good technical players. We got our rotations right and they couldn’t cope with the movement. It set us up well.

“Everyone to a man was brilliant.”

‘We’ve put ourselves in this position’

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski hugging Leighton Clarkson in celebration
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates with Bojan Miovski after making it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

The victory was an important one given Ross County also picked up three points thanks at home to Hearts.

The Dons remain three points clear of the 11th placed Staggies but have moved above St Johnstone thanks to their win at Fir Park.

Clarkson knows his side has to build on their important win.

He said: “The fans have supported us all year and we’ve been nowhere near good enough.

“It has been a tough few months for us and we’re hurting as much as everyone else.

“We’ve put ourselves in this situation and it’s up to us to get ourselves out of it.”

