Oban mum fears dog will be put down if proven to be XL Bully

An Oban mum fears a dog she recently rehomed may be put down if proven to be an XL Bully.

Veronica MacKenzie, 42, adopted nine-month-old Coast just before the first stage of banning the breed came into force in Scotland on February 23.

Currently, Scottish XL Bully owners must comply with strict rules or face up to six months in prison, or a £5,000 fine.

From July 31 it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without a £92.40 exemption certificate.

Veronica, who is against the ban, has arranged for Coast to have a blood test to prove his breed.

She told The Press and Journal: “If those tests come back positive, I will need to apply for an exemption.

“If I don’t get it – then Coast, who is a perfect dog with a lovely temperament – will have to be put down.

“It is devastating for me, and for my kids.

“We need to fight to get the law changed.”

Owner says she gets dirty looks for walking possible XL Bully

Veronica, who runs Snax2Go in Oban, is Coast’s third owner after his original owner died and the second owner was unable to keep him.

Veronica said: “I was on Facebook when Coast came up for rehoming.

“The story behind him is that he was taken from down south as a puppy and his first owner sadly passed away.

“The family of the woman took him in – but through no fault of Coast’s they were unable to keep him.

“In his short nine months, he has had three owners.”

Coast, who used to be called Ghostbuster/ Ghost, is already muzzled and on a lead in public.

But Veronica says despite being a ‘good dog’, she gets dirty looks when out for walks.

‘He is such a good dog’

She continued: “He is such a good dog and eager to please.

“He goes out every day with a local dog walker, and even he says that Coast mixes really well with the other dogs.

“But some people just look and are scared of him because of what they read in the media.

“But Coast isn’t a bad dog and I do not believe he would harm anyone.

“Some people say ‘keep your dog away from my dogs’.

“But he is muzzled and generally on a lead at the time.

“People who own dogs like Coast, or those already identified as an XL Bully are being criminalised for being dog owners.

“It is never the dog to blame.

“I have a Chihuahua and a Jack Russell and you never hear about them causing harm in the media – but of course they do.”

What are the rules around XL Bullies in Scotland?

It is now an offence to:

have an XL Bully in public without a lead and muzzle

breed or breed from an XL Bully

sell, give away or rehome an XL Bully

abandon an XL Bully or let it stray

If you have an XL Bully, you must apply for an exemption certificate to keep it before July 31 2024 or you will be committing a criminal offence and could face a £5,000 or up to six months in prison.

How can you tell if your dog is an XL Bully?

The Scottish Government say owners who aren’t sure if their dog is an XL Bully should follow the rules as a precaution.

The ‘confirmation standard’ used by enforcement officers is set out by the UK Government and details breed characteristics.

Generally, an XL Bully is a “large dog with a muscular body and blocky head, suggesting great strength and power for its size” and a “powerfully built individual”.