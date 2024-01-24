Domino’s planning to open pizza takeaway at car showroom in Peterhead

A new Domino’s pizza takeaway could open up at a car showroom in the heart of Peterhead.

The global pizza firm is making a renewed bid to establish a branch in the Blue Toon.

Previous plans to open up at the Burnside Business Park were lodged a few years ago, but later fell apart.

At that point, the unit was dropped from the development taking shape there in favour of a Burger King.

The news was met with dismay from scores of residents who were looking forward to ordering themselves an Italian-inspired takeaway treat.

Many readers told us they would “rather have had the Domino’s”.

What are the plans for West Street Domino’s in Peterhead?

Now fresh plans have been tabled to base a Domino’s in Peterhead – this time, on West Road.

Developers MSG Scotland Ltd have formed plans for the chain to take over space at the West Road Customs garage.

This would mean adapting a cafe unit already on the site, just off the junction with Coplandhill Road.

It would be Peterhead’s first Domino’s, with the nearest option 30 miles away in Inverurie.

Do you want Domino’s to open up in Peterhead? Let us know in our comments section below.

Smell studies have already been carried out to confirm that, with the right measures in place, cooking odours shouldn’t affect anyone at the attached business.

Domino’s was founded in Michigan in 1960, and opened its first UK branch in Luton in 1985.

Read more about the previous proposal.

The Burger King vision submitted towards the end of 2023 remains undecided, and you can see the Peterhead West Street Domino’s plans here.