Domino’s planning to open pizza takeaway at car showroom in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Domino’s planning to open pizza takeaway at car showroom in Peterhead

It comes after the global giant's previous plans to move into the town were scuppered.

By Ben Hendry
A new pizza takeaway could be coming to Peterhead.
A new pizza takeaway could be coming to Peterhead. Image: Google Maps and Domino's Pizza

A new Domino’s pizza takeaway could open up at a car showroom in the heart of Peterhead.

The global pizza firm is making a renewed bid to establish a branch in the Blue Toon.

Previous plans to open up at the Burnside Business Park were lodged a few years ago, but later fell apart.

At that point, the unit was dropped from the development taking shape there in favour of a Burger King.

The Peterhead Domino’s could open in the West Road Customs building. Image: Google Maps

The news was met with dismay from scores of residents who were looking forward to ordering themselves an Italian-inspired takeaway treat.

Many readers told us they would “rather have had the Domino’s”.

What are the plans for West Street Domino’s in Peterhead?

Now fresh plans have been tabled to base a Domino’s in Peterhead – this time, on West Road.

Developers MSG Scotland Ltd have formed plans for the chain to take over space at the West Road Customs garage.

This would mean adapting a cafe unit already on the site, just off the junction with Coplandhill Road.

It would be Peterhead’s first Domino’s, with the nearest option 30 miles away in Inverurie.

A Domino’s delivery rider outside one of their popular stores. Image: Domino’s/PA Wire

Do you want Domino’s to open up in Peterhead? Let us know in our comments section below.

The cafe area of the West Street unit would become the new Peterhead Domino’s. Image: Google Maps<span style="font-size: 16px"> </span>

Smell studies have already been carried out to confirm that, with the right measures in place, cooking odours shouldn’t affect anyone at the attached business.

Domino’s was founded in Michigan in 1960, and opened its first UK branch in Luton in 1985.

Read more about the previous proposal.

The Burger King vision submitted towards the end of 2023 remains undecided, and you can see the Peterhead West Street Domino’s plans here.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tesco is set to come to Stonehaven - what do locals think?
'We'll believe it when we see it': Stonehaven residents react to news of Tesco…
Logo for abrdn plc.
Abrdn to shut Aberdeen office, with all 90 staff to work from home
The A90 south of Fraserburgh has been closed four almost hours due to a collision and live pylon near the carriageway. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A90 remains closed near Fraserburgh following collision
Jamie Forbes
Fundraiser launched to help family pay for funeral of man who died in Tillydrone
Derek McInnes, who now manages Kilmarnock, during a cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie late last year.
Exclusive: Former Dons boss tells us just what he thinks of Stewart Milne
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Christopher Wrench was in charge of the boy's care when the youngster suffered a small, circular injury to his cheek. Picture shows; Christopher Wrench and the cigarette burn. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Mum's fury over sentence of Aberdeen man after child suffers cigarette burn
BT building on Aberdeen's College Street.
Empty Aberdeen BT building 'could become hotel or flats' as it hits the market…
2
ScotRail train next to image of weather warnings.
Storm Jocelyn: Schools close and trains get back on track as weather warnings end
The site previously occupied by a BHS store on Union Street and the old market on The Green and Market Street.
£350,000 plans to demolish Aberdeen BHS frontage as new market project moves forward
4
crash at the Mounthooley Roundabout in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen drink-driver fined over New Year's Day roundabout crash

Conversation