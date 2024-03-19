Man, 51, taken to hospital after being found injured on Peterhead street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 51, taken to hospital after being found injured on Peterhead street

Police were called to Longate on Tuesday morning.

By Ellie Milne
Police cars on Longate
A number of police cars are still in attendance on Longate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A man is being treated in hospital after being found injured on Longate in Peterhead.

Emergency services were called to the street at about 8.45am following reports of a man being injured.

Police remain in attendance and have cordoned off an area outside several blocks of flats.

Police officer on Longate next to cordon
An officer is standing outside a property on the street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Officers are carrying out inquiries in the area and have been seen standing guard outside property.

Paramedics also attended the scene and a 51-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Incident at Longate in Peterhead

Police have said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.45am on Tuesday, March 19 we were called to a report of an injured man on Longate, Peterhead.

Police tape cordon on Longate
Officers have cordoned off part of the street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Officers attended and the 51-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokeswoman from the ambulance service confirmed one ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

