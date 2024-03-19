Man, 51, taken to hospital after being found injured on Peterhead street

A man is being treated in hospital after being found injured on Longate in Peterhead.

Emergency services were called to the street at about 8.45am following reports of a man being injured.

Police remain in attendance and have cordoned off an area outside several blocks of flats.

Officers are carrying out inquiries in the area and have been seen standing guard outside property.

Paramedics also attended the scene and a 51-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Incident at Longate in Peterhead

Police have said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.45am on Tuesday, March 19 we were called to a report of an injured man on Longate, Peterhead.

“Officers attended and the 51-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokeswoman from the ambulance service confirmed one ambulance was dispatched to the scene.