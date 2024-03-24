Stonehaven Edwardian home ‘of outstanding character’ on market for £645,000

A five-bedroom Edwardian home is for sale in a desired area of Stonehaven.

The colonial style detached home is on the market for £645,000.

A Category B Listed masterpiece, it was built by the renowned local architect George Gregory in 1900 and has recently been refurbished.

Described by Savills estate agent as a “striking” home “of great character,” it sits on a two-acre plot with large gardens and mature woodland with stream.

Having preserved several original features such as ornate fireplaces, servants’ bells and its original flooring, Green Den takes you back in time to the early 1900s.

Take a look inside Green Den

After entering through the entrance vestibule, which has original mosaic flooring, we are welcomed by a large reception hall.

A split-level staircase leads to the stunning sitting room overlooking the front garden from a large bay window.

One of the gems of the house is its beautiful drawing room, which features a breath-taking large wooden window.

There is also a lovely sunroom that could be an ideal spot to read a book in the summer days.

Meanwhile, the dining kitchen, recently renovated, has plenty of storage space and hosts a beautiful wooden table.

And for a dose of competition, the large playroom is home to an official table tennis table and a snooker table.

Green Den has lots of charm

Moving to the main bedroom, it enjoys rear courtyard and side garden aspects as well as a gorgeous en suite bathroom.

Overlooking the front garden is bedroom two, which is full of character and rich in period features such as cabinetry, bookshelves, a reading nook and a beautiful stained-glass window.

Stoneahaven home has five bedrooms

Bedroom three completes the ground floor and is next to the main bathroom, which includes a freestanding claw-foot rolltop bath with over-bath shower, WC and wash basin.

A carpeted staircase from the inner hall leads to the first floor.

This is home to the two remaining bedrooms, which are both serviced by a main bathroom with a white suite and electric over-bath shower.