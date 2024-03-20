‘You took the law into your own hands’: Man abducted 13-year-old boy who was causing trouble in neighbourhood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You took the law into your own hands’: Man abducted 13-year-old boy who was causing trouble in neighbourhood

John Robertson - who was described in court as "a good man" - admitted bundling the child into the back of his car and threatening to break his legs if he tried to escape.

By David McPhee
A man who abducted a 13-year-old boy who had been causing trouble in the neighbourhood has been reprimanded for “taking the law into his own hands”.

John Robertson, 44, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted trapping the young teen in the back of his car before driving him to his home in a “frightening” series of events.

It was stated that Roberston threatened to break the teenager’s legs before his own family pleaded with him to let the child go.

The teenager later told police he was scared that Robertson was about to kill him.

Robertson’s solicitor, Iain Hingston, described his client as “a good man” who had acted in an “extremely foolish” manner.

Man dragged teenager into car

Fiscal depute David Roger told the court that on the afternoon of February 22 last year the boy and his friends had been causing a disturbance by making a noise on Aberdeen’s Cornhill Drive but that they stopped shouting when asked to do so by a neighbour.

A short time later, however, Robertson sped up to the group in his car, before getting out and running towards them.

The group ran away with the boy running up a driveway to escape Robertson, who got back into his car to follow the teenager.

The fiscal depute said: “Once he had caught up with him, the accused got out of his car and approached the complainer.

“He grabbed the complainer and tried to force him into the back seat of his car.

“The complainer resisted and there was a struggle, during which the accused repeatedly pushed him on the body, thereby forcing him into the back of the car.

“The accused’s actions caused the complainer to strike his head on the door frame as he was pushed into the vehicle.

“The accused also grabbed the complainer by the face and shouted and swore at him.”

As Robertson drove off, the teenager tried to open the back doors but found they were locked.

Family pleaded with accused to let boy go

Robertson drove to his own house and got out but told the teenager to stay in the car or he would “break his legs”.

He returned moments later and dragged the boy from the car and pulled him up towards the front door of the house.

Robertson seized the teenager by the neck and held him up against the wall before members of the 44-year-old’s family managed to persuade him to let the boy go.

The teen told police that after he left he felt “sick and dizzy” and that his head was “sore”.

He added: “I was pretty scared when I was in the car. He looked like he was away to kill me. I was really panicking.”

Police arrested Roberston who admitted what he’d done during a police interview.

In the dock, Robertson pleaded guilty to one charge of abduction and assault.

‘Very wrong indeed’

Defence solicitor Iain Hingston described his client’s behaviour on the day in question as “unedifying” and “extremely foolish”.

“A number of individuals had been causing trouble around the area for some time and Mr Robertson’s neighbour was terminally ill,” the lawyer said.

“There was an ongoing situation in the street and fingers were pointed towards the complainer.

“Mr Robertson then took the decision to carry out what’s been described.

“He felt a number of individuals were taking liberties in the area.

“My client is a good man and he accepts that this behaviour would have been extremely frightening for the young man.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan reprimanded Robertson for “taking the concerted decision to take the law into his own hands”.

He added: “You may have felt justified and felt that it was the way to deal with this issue, but you are severely mistaken, and you are now facing the possibility of a prison sentence.”

However, the sheriff added that he was satisfied that Robertson was “genuinely remorseful” and now understood that what he did was “very wrong indeed”.

Sheriff Buchanan made Robertson, of Cornhill Drive, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work.

