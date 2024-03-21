Cyclist taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cyclist taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen road

The 39-year-old woman was involved in a collision with a car.

By Louise Glen
Turriff will get a dedicated ambulance in the spring to help lessen response times. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

A cyclist was taken to hospital following a crash on an Aberdeen road yesterday afternoon.

The 39-year-old female cyclist was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a crash around 4.30pm on Cromwell Road.

The woman’s condition is unknown.

Police officers said they were making inquiries into the crash that happened at the junction of Cromwell Road and Forest Avenue on Wednesday.

Crash involved car and bike

A Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a crash, involving a car and a cyclist, on Cromwell Road at its junction with Forest Avenue in Aberdeen around 4.30pm on Wednesday, 20 March, 2024.

“Emergency services attended and the 39-year-old female cyclist was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.”

Aberdeen para-cyclist Neil Fachie ‘mugged’ in Rio after competing in UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships

