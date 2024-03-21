Cyclist taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen road

A cyclist was taken to hospital following a crash on an Aberdeen road yesterday afternoon.

The 39-year-old female cyclist was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a crash around 4.30pm on Cromwell Road.

The woman’s condition is unknown.

Police officers said they were making inquiries into the crash that happened at the junction of Cromwell Road and Forest Avenue on Wednesday.

Crash involved car and bike

A Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a crash, involving a car and a cyclist, on Cromwell Road at its junction with Forest Avenue in Aberdeen around 4.30pm on Wednesday, 20 March, 2024.

“Emergency services attended and the 39-year-old female cyclist was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.”