90-year-old killed after vehicle crashed into him on the A9 near Ralia

A 90-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on the A9 near Ralia in the Highlands.

The man, who has not been named was standing at the side of his Ford Fiesta when a Peugeot Boxer crashed into his car.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peugeot was uninjured.

A9 closed for seven hours

The A9, near Newtonmore, was closed for more than seven hours.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the accident that happened around 2.25pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Road Policing Sergeant Chris Donaldson said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen this crash to please contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cams to check their footage for anything that could assist us.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference number 1924 of 20 March.”