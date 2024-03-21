90-year-old killed after vehicle crashed into him on the A9 near Ralia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

90-year-old killed after vehicle crashed into him on the A9 near Ralia

The pensioner was standing beside his car on the Highland road.

By Louise Glen
Cars on the A9 in the Highalnds.
The A9 Inverness to Perth road was closed in both directions following a crash near Newtonmore. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

A 90-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on the A9 near Ralia in the Highlands.

The man, who has not been named was standing at the side of his Ford Fiesta when a Peugeot Boxer crashed into his car.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peugeot was uninjured.

The road was closed for seven hours. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A9 closed for seven hours

The A9, near Newtonmore, was closed for more than seven hours.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the accident that happened around 2.25pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Road Policing Sergeant Chris Donaldson said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen this crash to please contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cams to check their footage for anything that could assist us.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference number 1924 of 20 March.”

