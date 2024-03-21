Debate sparked after warship spotted off coast near Peterhead and Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate sparked after warship spotted off coast near Peterhead and Fraserburgh

Confusion over pictures of the vessel in the North Sea.

By Louise Glen
Warship spotted off the coast of Peterhead and Fraserburgh.
Warship heading to Rosyth for urgent repairs to its starboard prop shaft. Image: Peterhead Live/ Facebook.

An impressive warship has been spotted off the coast of Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

But is it the HMS Prince of Wales or The HMS Queen Elizabeth?

Here’s what we know

The aircraft carrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth left Glen Mallan in Loch Long on March 19 to sail to Rosyth.

The 65,000-tonne vessel needs essential maintenance on her starboard propeller shaft coupling.

According to Forces Net, the vessel left Portsmouth with great fanfare, as locals lined the coastline to see her leave.

Peterhead LIve shared pictures of the warship.
HMS Queen Elizabeth heading from Glen Mallan to Rosyth for urgent repairs to its starboard prop shaft. Image: Peterhead Live/ Facebook.

The propeller shaft issue meant the Royal Navy’s flagship was withdrawn from leading a carrier strike group on Nato’s exercise Steadfast Defender.

The Queen Elizabeth was replaced on the call of duty by her sister ship, the HMS Prince of Wales.

The Prince of Wales has now concluded her duties, and was last seen in Rotterdam two days ago.

A Royal Navy Spokesperson confirmed it was the HMS Queen Elizabeth, a spokesperson said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is en-route to Rosyth in Scotland so that any necessary repairs can be carried out on her starboard propeller shaft coupling.”

Ship sighting causes confusion

Commenting on the Peterhead Live Facebook page where the pictures were first shared, readers debated what vessel was passing.

One person said they believed she would be the “stand-in” for Caledonian MacBrayne, and another said she was carrying the Ranger’s Team to Dundee.

Another said she was bringing the band for an Orange Order March in Stonehaven.

While others said they were shocked that the price of the warship propellor shaft was more than the cost of the boat when it was launched.

