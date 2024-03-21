Debate sparked after warship spotted off coast near Peterhead and Fraserburgh

An impressive warship has been spotted off the coast of Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

But is it the HMS Prince of Wales or The HMS Queen Elizabeth?

The aircraft carrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth left Glen Mallan in Loch Long on March 19 to sail to Rosyth.

The 65,000-tonne vessel needs essential maintenance on her starboard propeller shaft coupling.

According to Forces Net, the vessel left Portsmouth with great fanfare, as locals lined the coastline to see her leave.

The propeller shaft issue meant the Royal Navy’s flagship was withdrawn from leading a carrier strike group on Nato’s exercise Steadfast Defender.

The Queen Elizabeth was replaced on the call of duty by her sister ship, the HMS Prince of Wales.

The Prince of Wales has now concluded her duties, and was last seen in Rotterdam two days ago.

A Royal Navy Spokesperson confirmed it was the HMS Queen Elizabeth, a spokesperson said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is en-route to Rosyth in Scotland so that any necessary repairs can be carried out on her starboard propeller shaft coupling.”

Ship sighting causes confusion

Commenting on the Peterhead Live Facebook page where the pictures were first shared, readers debated what vessel was passing.

