Investigation launched after 56-year-old man dies in Peterhead flats

A 56-year-old man has died in the Longate area of Peterhead.

Emergency services were called at 9pm to a block of flats in the town centre.

According to reports, three police cars and two ambulances were at the scene.

Police have now confirmed a 56-year-old man has died and his death is currently being investigated.

Man dies in Peterhead

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Thursday, March 21, police were called to flats in Longate, Peterhead.

“A 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.”

In a separate incident on the same night, police were called to an alleged stabbing in Boddam just 4 miles away.