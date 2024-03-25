Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car near Crathes

A 52-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a serious crash on the A93 near Crathes.

The incident, involving a white Renault Twingo car, happened on the A93 Aberdeen to Banchory road at around 7.20pm on Sunday.

Police and paramedics were tasked to the scene following reports of a “serious” crash.

A female pedestrian was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Her injuries are described as being life-threatening.

The 23-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured.

The A93 was closed for more than five hours as an investigation was carried out at the scene.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area in the hours following the crash.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

Onlookers reported a large police presence in the area, with around 10 police vehicles at the scene.

Police appeal for dash-cam footage

Police have now launched an investigation to establish the events leading up to the crash.

Motorists are being asked to review their dash-cam footage to assist officers with their enquiries.

Road policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Inquiries are ongoing into this tragic incident and our thoughts are with all those involved.

“Anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicle or pedestrian is asked to contact police on 101,

“Similarly anyone who believes they may have dash-cam footage relevant to the enquiry is asked to get in touch.”