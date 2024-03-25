Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car near Crathes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car near Crathes

The 52-year-old woman was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

By Michelle Henderson
Image: DC Thomson.
Image: DC Thomson.

A 52-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a serious crash on the A93 near Crathes.

The incident, involving a white Renault Twingo car, happened on the A93 Aberdeen to Banchory road at around 7.20pm on Sunday.

Police and paramedics were tasked to the scene following reports of a “serious” crash.

A female pedestrian was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Her injuries are described as being life-threatening.

The 23-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured.

The A93 was closed for more than five hours as an investigation was carried out at the scene.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area in the hours following the crash.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

Onlookers reported a large police presence in the area, with around 10 police vehicles at the scene.

Police appeal for dash-cam footage

Police have now launched an investigation to establish the events leading up to the crash.

Motorists are being asked to review their dash-cam footage to assist officers with their enquiries.

Road policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Inquiries are ongoing into this tragic incident and our thoughts are with all those involved.

“Anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicle or pedestrian is asked to contact police on 101,

“Similarly anyone who believes they may have dash-cam footage relevant to the enquiry is asked to get in touch.”

Serious crash closed A93 near Crathes

