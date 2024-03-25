10-year-old girl in critical condition after A9 crash

Two children were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A9 near Dalwhinnie.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were scrambled to the A9 Inverness to Perth road at around 7.45pm on Sunday following reports of a three-vehicle collision.

The incident – involving a Citroen C4 Picasso, a white Renault Trafic van with double ladders on the roof, and a white Toyota Landcruiser – happened three miles north of the junction with the A889.

Two young passengers in the Citroen Picasso sustained serious injuries.

A 10-year-old girl was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

She is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

A 12-year-old girl was also taken to hospital but released a short time later following a course of treatment.

Two men arrested at scene of A9 crash

A 48-year-old man, the driver of the van. was arrested by officers in connection with road traffic offences.

He has since been released pending further inquiries.

A 38-year-old male passenger in the van was also arrested on a warrant in connection with an outstanding matter.

The A9 was closed for more than eight hours between Kingussie and Dalwhinnie as investigations were carried out.

Police say enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are asking anyone in the area at the time who saw the vehicles and can assist to get in touch.

“If you have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3078 of Sunday, 24 March, 2024.”