Home News Highlands & Islands

10-year-old girl in critical condition after A9 crash

Two men were arrested at the scene of the collision, which resulted in two children being flown to Raigmore with serious injuries.

By Michelle Henderson
White car drives on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Dalwhinnie with the hills in the background.
The crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Dalwhinnie. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Two children were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A9 near Dalwhinnie.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were scrambled to the A9 Inverness to Perth road at around 7.45pm on Sunday following reports of a three-vehicle collision.

The incident – involving a Citroen C4 Picasso, a white Renault Trafic van with double ladders on the roof, and a white Toyota Landcruiser – happened three miles north of the junction with the A889.

Two young passengers in the Citroen Picasso sustained serious injuries.

A 10-year-old girl was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

She is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

A 12-year-old girl was also taken to hospital but released a short time later following a course of treatment.

Two men arrested at scene of A9 crash

A 48-year-old man, the driver of the van. was arrested by officers in connection with road traffic offences.

He has since been released pending further inquiries.

A 38-year-old male passenger in the van was also arrested on a warrant in connection with an outstanding matter.

The A9 was closed for more than eight hours between Kingussie and Dalwhinnie as investigations were carried out.

Police say enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are asking anyone in the area at the time who saw the vehicles and can assist to get in touch.

“If you have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3078 of Sunday, 24 March, 2024.”

White car drives on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Dalwhinnie with the hills in the background.
The Northern Lights could be visible when darkness falls.
Post Thumbnail
The yellow warning may cause travel disruption in the north and north-east. Met Office.
Red and white coastguard helicopter.
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. No jail for embezzling Highland hotel workers who paid fake employee in fraud scheme Picture shows; James McEachern and Graham Smith outside Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The victim was taken to hospital from a property on Kilmallie Road. Image: Google Maps.
Oban woman £11k power bill
Francis Turner Traill is calling on stricter legislation for people who run skin and aethestic clinics.
The controversial chipper in Muir of Ord is up for sale. Photo: Facebook/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Conversation