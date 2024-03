A missing teenager from Newmachar has been found.

Brad Thomson was reported missing earlier this morning, but has since been traced safe and well.

The 14-year-old initially went missing from the Rainnieshill Road area in Newmachar.

A police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Brad Thomson, 14, who was reported missing from Newmachar has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”