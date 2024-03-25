Chris Deerin: With Hate Crime Bill Scottish Government is yet again hindering not helping progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: With Hate Crime Bill Scottish Government is yet again hindering not helping progress

The Scottish Government has too often displayed a tin ear for the public mood, and the Hate Crime Bill is no exception.

The Scottish Government says the new hate crime bill ensures protection laws are fit for the 21st century. Critics say it risks infringing on free speech. Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock
The Scottish Government says the new hate crime bill ensures protection laws are fit for the 21st century. Critics say it risks infringing on free speech. Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock
By Chris Deerin

Way back in the pre-devolution era, I joined a group of friends for a weekend at a cottage in the countryside.

We took long, bracing walks in inappropriate footwear, attempted to chop logs in that flinching, city-folk way, cooked hearty dinners and, naturally, drank prodigiously.

We were an opinionated bunch, and there was a great deal of talk about the forthcoming Scottish parliament. I remember a Tory friend in the wee hours, cheeks whisky-flushed and eyes wine-glazed, ranting about the iniquities and pitfalls of devolution.

When he finally paused to draw breath, I ventured the point that the establishment of a more localised, accountable democracy was surely a form of progress. He turned a wrathful, woozy gaze on me. “Progress! I’m about to tell you why progress is a terrible idea,” he announced, then promptly fell asleep. I never did find out what he was going to say.

Is progress a terrible idea? Well, no, of course not. Few of us want Holyrood shut down. More importantly, it is much easier today to be a woman or gay or a person of colour or, indeed, poor than it was in the past.

If there remains much to do, great strides have been made in the cause of equality and opportunity. Laws and culture have combined to establish a society that is more liberal and tolerant of difference than at any time in history.

This has largely come about through evolution rather than revolution, though. Building tolerance of the “other” is a slow, painstaking process, and can take generations. While this can be frustrating, and painful for minorities forced to live through the hard years, it is, nevertheless, the safest and surest way to embed change.

Gay marriage became legal in the UK in 2013, when David Cameron was prime minister. Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock

If it is to be sustainable and accepted, progress is best managed carefully. Understanding where a population is at, what it’s willing to accept and what will bring it out in hives is a key part of any politician’s toolkit. You must have the ability to understand and empathise with those who disagree, an adept reading of cultural currents and the speed at which they are moving, and an instinct for the smart compromise that will advance the cause at hand, even if the ultimate goal cannot yet be reached.

Gay marriage is a good example of this. You might think it could have been introduced long before David Cameron did so in 2013. But the fact that a step that was once widely contentious was taken with relatively little controversy – the usual suspects aside – owed much to the fact that Tony Blair had introduced civil partnerships for gay couples, with many of the rights and benefits of marriage, in 2004. This provided evidence that not only had the sky not fallen in, but that it had increased the overall store of general happiness.

Let’s consider reality rather than rhetoric

The SNP no doubt believes itself to be the most progressive party in the UK. Its politicians have hiked taxes to funnel money to the less well-off, obsess about a “well-being economy”, and are always at pains to stress the contrast between the nice things they do and the nasty things done by Westminster. They have sought to introduce a raft of policies that enhance social protection and the rights of minorities.

Yet, a look at the reality rather than the rhetoric produces a weary shake of the head. The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill, which comes into effect on April 1, is merely the latest blunt intervention that threatens to do more damage than good.

Murdo Fraser MSP says a social media share is being treated as a hate incident by police. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Murdo Fraser, the Conservative MSP, has revealed that his retweet of a column by a gender-critical writer has been logged as a “hate incident” by police, after it was reported to them by a trans activist. The hate crime act will make it easier for these kinds of complaints to be made, with police worried they will be inundated.

The opportunity for malicious and trivial time-wasting is obvious. So is the possibility that this new law will limit the right to free speech, and interfere in the private sphere, including families.

SNP always tries to force social change

This is of a piece with how the SNP has handled its attempts to enforce social change over the past decade. It has too often displayed a tin ear for the public mood, and a stubborn and even arrogant unwillingness to consider fair objections to its agenda.

The Named Person scheme, which would have appointed a teacher or health visitor to monitor the well-being of every child in Scotland from birth until 18, was well-meant, but threatened to be a gross invasion of family life. The gender recognition reform proposals were pushed through Holyrood with little acknowledgement of their impact on women’s rights.

In the end, all this incompetence achieves is to set back the causes being championed

Time and again, in the name of progress, the Scottish Government has attempted to use the power of the state to force the population to think and behave in “correct” ways. It never seems to judge the politics properly, or show a knack for compromise or an understanding of reasonable criticism. As a result, it has nearly always come a cropper.

In the end, all this incompetence achieves is to set back the causes being championed. Progress is not a terrible idea, but the Scottish Government too often gives it a terrible name.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

More from Columnists

Sir Ian and Lady Helen Wood at the opening of Foresterhill's Lady Helen Parking Centre in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
David Knight: No easy solution to messy car-parking muddle at ARI
2
Greggs at Westhill shopping centre. Upsettingly, fans of the bakery chain were left to fend for themselves during its till outage on Wednesday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Flying Pigs: Cunning cybercriminals hit us where it hurt - right in the…
Ian and Marie came to the rescue when Moreen took a tumble. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Nice neighbours come in handy when you've got bad knees
Recently refurbished office space in the west end of Aberdeen.
Stuart Fyvie: Retrofitting challenge for Aberdeen's older office buildings
Labour's Donald Dewar and Jim Wallace of the Liberal Democrats, pictured in 1997. Image: Dan Tuffs/Shutterstock
Euan McColm: Scotland deserves a higher calibre of MSP across all parties at Holyrood
Demonstrators dressed as chickens protest opposite Downing Street in London, calling on Rishi Sunak to name a general election date. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Tory conveyor belt of poor quality prime ministers is finally coming to…
A new Orange Order lodge was launched at Stonehaven Town Hall on March 16. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Orange Order should take the hint and leave Stonehaven and its surroundings…
The pilot scheme to downgrade minor crime and concentrate on more important cases was trialled in the north-east but is now being rolled out across Scotland. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
David Knight: Can police be trusted to decide what constitutes 'minor' crime in the…
Departing interim Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after the Dons beat Kilmarnock 3-1. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: Neil Warlock disappeared in a puff of smoke - can the…
Once upon a time, photo editing involved scissors and glue. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Pre-digital 'Photoshop' jobs were the most impressive of all

Conversation