Snow in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands as temperatures drop to -7C overnight

Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray residents have woken up to snow this morning.

The heaviest morning snow was reported in Donside and Ballater, where drivers struggled to move their cars out of driveways.

Snow is reported in Thrumster, near Wick in Caithness, with people in Thurso reporting that the snow has “just started” in the northern town.

There is also snow in Keiss.

Temperatures dropped below freezing in parts, with -7C recorded in Altnaharra.

-2C was also recorded at Loch Glascarnoch and 0C in Aviemore and Aboyne.

Sprinkling of snow over north of Scotland

A light frost and a “sprinkling of snow” in places such as Dornie, Forres, Inverarnie, with a “lovely crisp morning” reported in The Black Isle, Tain and Brora.

People in Grantown and Aviemore, say that there is no snow – adding to the woes of the ski industry in the town, who have reduced its opening days due to a lack of the white stuff.

Over on the west coast, there is no snow, but people did get off to a icy start with blue skies and early morning sunshine in Ullapool, Portree, Tobermory and Oban.

There appears to be a moderate snowfall on Unst in the Shetland Isles.

Inverness may see a short flurry of snow later today.

Met Office yellow snow and rain warning downgraded

It comes following a Met Office yellow weather warning of widespread snow this morning from Perth to Wick.

Snow was forecast on high ground, with rain also expected, with a suggestion the weather “could bring disruption to travel”.

The weather warning has since been downgraded.

Yesterday a Met Office spokesperson warned the rain and snow could cause “disruption in places, mainly to travel.”

Adding: “There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

On Monday, the Met Office said Stornoway enjoyed 9.5hours of sunshine, while Kinbrace in the Highlands recorded the lowest overnight temperature of -2.6C.