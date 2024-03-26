Beef calf scheme payments to arrive in bank accounts this week

Payments as part of the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBSS) will start landing in farmers and crofters bank accounts tomorrow (March 28).

The scheme, which is worth £40 million, will see £34 million eligible for mainland calves and £6 million for island calf claims.

While industry leaders are calling on the Scottish Government to share details on new scheme rules, there has been a “worrying” decrease in the total number of farm businesses making a claim for 2023.

Claims from mainland and island businesses has dropped from 6,499 to 6,423, with a 4% decrease in the total number of beef calves claimed, which is down from 379,740 to 366,371.

Total number of claims down on the year

With fewer animals claimed, that means a small increase in the payments per head, with mainland beef calves receiving £105.24 and island calves receiving £151.24 per head.

NFU Scotland’s vice-president Andrew Connon said it is “concerning” to see a 4% fall in animals claimed.

Payments of £105.24 for mainland calves and £151.24 for island calves

He says it signifies that the beef sector still faces ongoing uncertainty and vulnerability despite the very robust prices for store and prime cattle being seen just now.

“It is in the interests of our food and drink sector and our rural economy that farmers and crofters see a future in beef,” said Mr Connon.

“It is clear that coupled support schemes such as SSBSS, which reward active farming and support our suckler beef herd, remain an anchor for farmers and crofters in these turbulent times.

“That is why we have welcomed the Scottish Government’s confirmation that SSBSS, a targeted support scheme, is to remain a key element of Scotland’s future agricultural support package from 2025 onwards.

“We look forward to the Scottish Government brining forward details on the new conditionality rules that will be attached to the scheme at the earliest opportunity as spring calving is already in full swing across Scotland.”

Mr Connon says more than 50% (39) of the decline in total number of businesses claiming (76) relates to the islands but the fall in calves claimed from the islands is 1,815 from a total of 13,369 – or about 13.6%.

Clarity required on new scheme rules

“This indicates that it is smaller suckler herds on the islands that are leaving the sector at the fastest rate.

“This underlines the need for effective, targeted coupled support and ongoing LFA support to underpin the socio-economic significance of suckler herds in more remote and fragile locations,” he added.

“It underlines NFU Scotland’s calls for frontloading payments to support smaller producers and the need to ensure the future SSBSS remains accessible and relevant to all beef producers, big and small.”