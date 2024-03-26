Beef calf scheme payments to arrive in bank accounts this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Beef calf scheme payments to arrive in bank accounts this week

Mainland beef calves will receive £105.24, with island calves at £151.24 per head.

By Katrina Macarthur
Beef calf claims for the year have dropped from 379,740 in 2022 to 366,371 in 2023.
Beef calf claims for the year have dropped from 379,740 in 2022 to 366,371 in 2023.

Payments as part of the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBSS) will start landing in farmers and crofters bank accounts tomorrow (March 28).

The scheme, which is worth £40 million, will see £34 million eligible for mainland calves and £6 million for island calf claims.

While industry leaders are calling on the Scottish Government to share details on new scheme rules, there has been a “worrying” decrease in the total number of farm businesses making a claim for 2023.

Claims from mainland and island businesses has dropped from 6,499 to 6,423, with a 4% decrease in the total number of beef calves claimed, which is down from 379,740 to 366,371.

Total number of claims down on the year

With fewer animals claimed, that means a small increase in the payments per head, with mainland beef calves receiving £105.24 and island calves receiving £151.24 per head.

NFU Scotland’s vice-president Andrew Connon said it is “concerning” to see a 4% fall in animals claimed.

Payments of £105.24 for mainland calves and £151.24 for island calves

He says it signifies that the beef sector still faces ongoing uncertainty and vulnerability despite the very robust prices for store and prime cattle being seen just now.

NFU Scotland vice-president Andrew Connon.

“It is in the interests of our food and drink sector and our rural economy that farmers and crofters see a future in beef,” said Mr Connon.

“It is clear that coupled support schemes such as SSBSS, which reward active farming and support our suckler beef herd, remain an anchor for farmers and crofters in these turbulent times.

“That is why we have welcomed the Scottish Government’s confirmation that SSBSS, a targeted support scheme, is to remain a key element of Scotland’s future agricultural support package from 2025 onwards.

“We look forward to the Scottish Government brining forward details on the new conditionality rules that will be attached to the scheme at the earliest opportunity as spring calving is already in full swing across Scotland.”

Mr Connon says more than 50% (39) of the decline in total number of businesses claiming (76) relates to the islands but the fall in calves claimed from the islands is 1,815 from a total of 13,369 – or about 13.6%.

Clarity required on new scheme rules

“This indicates that it is smaller suckler herds on the islands that are leaving the sector at the fastest rate.

“This underlines the need for effective, targeted coupled support and ongoing LFA support to underpin the socio-economic significance of suckler herds in more remote and fragile locations,” he added.

“It underlines NFU Scotland’s calls for frontloading payments to support smaller producers and the need to ensure the future SSBSS remains accessible and relevant to all beef producers, big and small.”

More from Farming

Martin Macdonald ploughing at Culcairn, Invergordon last week. Picture by Ron Bews.
Scottish growers fare better than those south of the border
Harestone TY has sold privately to a herd in Ayrshire.
Harestone Charolais bull makes £18,000 in private deal
Post Thumbnail
Warning to producers selling prime and cull stock through marts
Harold Murray is a well-known farming figure in the industry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farming stalwart Harold releases second book for charity
Nia Sutherland grew up on a beef and sheep farm and has been passionate about it for as long as she can remember.
Nia Sutherland: SAYFC has had a huge impact on my life
Lyndsey Dunnet's 2023 overall champion at the Caithness Young Farmers' overwintering.
Young Farmers' overwintering event returns to Quoybrae
Annabelle Bargeton, 4, and Eva Wallace, 4, help to launch Hide & Sheep to mark the society's anniversary.
Almost 2,000 cuddly toy sheep to be hidden by RHASS to mark anniversary
Neil Barclay pictured with the Galloway champion Moss Fayjock at RHS 2023.
Royal Highland Show 2024 livestock and horse entries open
From left, George Low (ODAYFC), Nicola Tait (NFUS Orkney Branch), Jennifer Alexander (Orkney Auction Mart), Lindzi Williamson (Williamsons), Cameron Stout (Orkney Rocks Choir) and Alison Rich (OADS).
Orkney agricultural community raises almost £2,000 for RSABI
Fergus Forbes, left, with his reserve champion, judge David Wright, and Adam Mackillop, right, with the home-bred and overall champion. Pictures by Anne MacPherson
Nairn JAC members lead the way at Dingwall overwintering