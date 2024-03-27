‘I had no time to waste’: Banchory driver races to get defibrillator moments after A93 horror crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I had no time to waste’: Banchory driver races to get defibrillator moments after A93 horror crash

A 52-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

By Michelle Henderson
Dee Malone - pictured with his son Finn - wasted no time in helping first responders at scene following a serious crash on the A93 on Sunday. Image: Dee Malone/ Google Street View.
A north-east driver has revealed how he raced to get a defibrillator as a pedestrian fought for her life after a collision on the A93.

Dee Malone was travelling home to Banchory on Sunday night when he approached the scene of a serious crash near Crathes.

The incident, involving a white Renault Twingo car and a 52-year-old female pedestrian, happened shortly after 7.15pm.

Shocked by the scenes before him, Mr Malone sprang into action, racing to collect a defibrillator from Crathes village hall.

Crathes crash emergency

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Malone spoke of how he was forced to rip the life-saving device off the wall as he had “no time to waste.”

Crathes Village Hall with green window borders behind a community notice board.
Mr Malone raced back to Crathes village hall to retrieve a defibrillator as a female pedestrian fought for her life a few hundred yards along the road. Image:<br />Supplied.

He said: “I didn’t see the collision at all because it was so dark on the road at that time.

“I was about the fifth car away when it happened. I only realised something was wrong when people started putting their hazards on and some people turned around and went the other way.

“Some guy came running up asking if anyone was medically trained or had a defibrillator on board as someone was seriously injured lying in the road.

“After realising what just happened, I turned my car around and drove straight to the community centre beside Crathes because I knew they would have one on the wall after what happened to that young child in Torry.

“I got there quick – only being about 200 to 300 meters away if that – but then I had to rip the defibrillator off the wall due to the wrong code being put on the front of it.

“It was a quick decision as I had no time to waste.”

Drivers stayed to help first responders

Arriving back at the scene, the 29-year-old dump truck driver, watched as first responders performed CPR, holding a torch to aid their efforts in the pitch-black darkness.

He added: “I rushed back as fast as I could to the scene with my hazards on and gave the defibrillator to one of the attending police officers at the scene.

“I tried to help where I could with everything then I stood watching them perform CPR holding my torch so they could see what else needed to be done.”

The injured woman was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Her injuries are described as being life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured.

Police car with blue lights going.
Police say enquiries into the crash are ongoing. Image: Police Scotland.

Mr Malone said the A93 Aberdeen to Banchory road is a blackspot for accidents, urging those using the route to exercise caution.

When asked why he stopped to help, Mr Malone said he would hope that some kind stranger would do the same for his family in a moment of crisis.

He said: “I stay in Banchory and that road is notorious for accidents. People really need to be more aware of their surroundings and always be lit up if they’re walking the roads at night.

“My thoughts at the time were, I need to help this person in any way I can. I kept thinking this was someone’s mum or grandma lying there and I would expect the same back if this was my family.

“I just knew I had to do something because I honestly never saw another person go for the defibrillator and as the police said, that was very quick thinking in that situation.”

Police investigate A93 Crathes crash

An investigation has now been launched to establish the events leading up to the crash.

Police are appealing for dash-cam footage to assist with their ongoing enquiries.

In a statement, road policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Enquiries are ongoing into this tragic incident and our thoughts are with all those involved.

“Anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicle or pedestrian is asked to contact police on 101,

“Similarly, anyone who believes they may have dash-cam footage relevant to the enquiry is asked to get in touch.”

Conversation