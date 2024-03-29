Cannabis cultivation seized during Tillydrone garage raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cannabis cultivation seized during Tillydrone garage raid

Officers searched a derelict property in the area earlier this week.

By Graham Fleming
The derelict garage on Don Street was raided earlier this week
The derelict garage on Don Street was raided earlier this week

A cannabis cultivation has been uncovered during a raid at a garage in Tillydrone.

Police carried out a search at the property on Don Place this week following a tip-off.

The Press and Journal can confirm that cops’ enquiries are continuing after evidence of a cultivation was discovered.

Tillydrone drug raid
Officers responded to reports of drug cultivation in Tillydrone.

Police descended on the street at around 8.10pm on Wednesday and were still at the premises this afternoon.

Locals reported tents being erected outside the building and officers coming and going since Wednesday night.

Officers have now believed to have left the scene.

Police and fire service called to Tillydrone drug cultivation

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating after a cannabis cultivation was found at Don Place, Aberdeen, around 8.10pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed they were called the scene but claim it was unrelated to the drug operation.

Two fire engines were called to Don Place, adjacent to the crime scene, following a report that household waste had been set of fire at around 9pm on Wednesday, which caused smoke to billow from a ‘derelict building’.

Firefighters left the scene after making the area safe around 10.25pm the same night.

The alleyway had been taped off since Wednesday night.

Tillydrone resident’s shock over ‘serious’ drug incident

Speaking to the Press and Journal, nearby residents expressed their shock at the large-scale operation taking place on their doorstep.

A neighbour who would not be named, said: “Police blocked off the roads on Wednesday night, I had no idea what was going on. There were fire engines here too.

“The building where they were, the windows have been smashed for some time.

“The lane leading up to it was taped off as well, that made me think it was something quite serious – they shouldn’t be there for that length of time.

“If its to do with drugs I’ve not seen anyone climbing in and out so it would really surprise me.”

