Cannabis cultivation seized during Tillydrone garage raid

A cannabis cultivation has been uncovered during a raid at a garage in Tillydrone.

Police carried out a search at the property on Don Place this week following a tip-off.

The Press and Journal can confirm that cops’ enquiries are continuing after evidence of a cultivation was discovered.

Police descended on the street at around 8.10pm on Wednesday and were still at the premises this afternoon.

Locals reported tents being erected outside the building and officers coming and going since Wednesday night.

Officers have now believed to have left the scene.

Police and fire service called to Tillydrone drug cultivation

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating after a cannabis cultivation was found at Don Place, Aberdeen, around 8.10pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed they were called the scene but claim it was unrelated to the drug operation.

Two fire engines were called to Don Place, adjacent to the crime scene, following a report that household waste had been set of fire at around 9pm on Wednesday, which caused smoke to billow from a ‘derelict building’.

Firefighters left the scene after making the area safe around 10.25pm the same night.

Tillydrone resident’s shock over ‘serious’ drug incident

Speaking to the Press and Journal, nearby residents expressed their shock at the large-scale operation taking place on their doorstep.

A neighbour who would not be named, said: “Police blocked off the roads on Wednesday night, I had no idea what was going on. There were fire engines here too.

“The building where they were, the windows have been smashed for some time.

“The lane leading up to it was taped off as well, that made me think it was something quite serious – they shouldn’t be there for that length of time.

“If its to do with drugs I’ve not seen anyone climbing in and out so it would really surprise me.”