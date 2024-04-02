‘It was meant to be their year’: Wedding photographer’s emotional tribute to Amy Finnie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It was meant to be their year’: Wedding photographer’s emotional tribute to Amy Finnie

Banchory-based Logan Sangster took engagement photos of the 29-year-old and her partner, Simon.

By Bailey Moreton
Picture shows; Amy Finnie and Simon Allsopp. Supplied by Logan Sangster/Deeside Photographics.
Picture shows; Amy Finnie and Simon Allsopp. Supplied by Logan Sangster/Deeside Photographics.

Amy Finnie’s wedding photographer has paid tribute to the bride to be, after her untimely death last week.

Banchory-based Logan Sangster was booked to photograph the wedding of Amy Finnie and fiance Simon Allsop this summer.

The couple was set to get married on July 25 at Meldrum House Hotel in Oldmeldrum.

But tragedy struck when Amy Finnie, 29, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary last week, just one day after her newborn son Aiden passed away.

Wedding photographer Logan Sangster, who was set to shoot the couple’s big day this July, has paid tribute to Amy Finnie after the news of her untimely death. Image: Logan Sangster/Deeside Photographics

In the wake of the sad news, Logan Sangster took to social media to share his condolences.

Speaking with the Press & Journal, he said: “I was just very saddened for them, very shocked. It was going to be ‘their year’ this year, and there was so much happiness ahead of them, but it was not to be obviously.”

A happy ‘young couple with lots to look forward to’

Logan Sangster, who has run Deeside Photographics for more than 25 years, first met the couple at a wedding exhibition.

He wrote: “I immediately thought, ‘This girl is going to be a stunning bride.'”

“Amy, in my words, was a ‘wee toot’ compared to Simon, but the chemistry between them was evident right from the start.

“I remember chatting (as I like to do at these events) and clearly recall Amy looking up to him, with those beautiful eyes, and smiling – and having a giggle at our conversations. These guys adored each other!”

Logan Sangster said he was saddened and shocked by the news of Amy Finnie’s untimely death. Image: Logan Sangster/Deeside Photographics

Logan Sangster met them again last summer to practice the taking of the wedding photos, saying Amy was “radiant”.

He said: “She looked breathtakingly beautiful, in her off white short dress, and had her hair and make-up done especially for the shoot – they just looked like a very good looking and happy young couple – with lots to look forward to.”

Amy had taken the lead role in organising the special day. When they heard they were to be parents, the couple started calling their son their “little wedding crasher”.

Logan Sangster wrote: “Amy… was known for her ‘big heart,’ and making Simon happy was paramount to her.

“They were, in my eyes – the perfect couple!”

Heartbroken dad’s tribute after Ellon mum, 29, and baby die in childbirth tragedy

