‘It was meant to be their year’: Wedding photographer’s emotional tribute to Amy Finnie

Amy Finnie’s wedding photographer has paid tribute to the bride to be, after her untimely death last week.

Banchory-based Logan Sangster was booked to photograph the wedding of Amy Finnie and fiance Simon Allsop this summer.

The couple was set to get married on July 25 at Meldrum House Hotel in Oldmeldrum.

But tragedy struck when Amy Finnie, 29, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary last week, just one day after her newborn son Aiden passed away.

In the wake of the sad news, Logan Sangster took to social media to share his condolences.

Speaking with the Press & Journal, he said: “I was just very saddened for them, very shocked. It was going to be ‘their year’ this year, and there was so much happiness ahead of them, but it was not to be obviously.”

A happy ‘young couple with lots to look forward to’

Logan Sangster, who has run Deeside Photographics for more than 25 years, first met the couple at a wedding exhibition.

He wrote: “I immediately thought, ‘This girl is going to be a stunning bride.'”

“Amy, in my words, was a ‘wee toot’ compared to Simon, but the chemistry between them was evident right from the start.

“I remember chatting (as I like to do at these events) and clearly recall Amy looking up to him, with those beautiful eyes, and smiling – and having a giggle at our conversations. These guys adored each other!”

Logan Sangster met them again last summer to practice the taking of the wedding photos, saying Amy was “radiant”.

He said: “She looked breathtakingly beautiful, in her off white short dress, and had her hair and make-up done especially for the shoot – they just looked like a very good looking and happy young couple – with lots to look forward to.”

Amy had taken the lead role in organising the special day. When they heard they were to be parents, the couple started calling their son their “little wedding crasher”.

Logan Sangster wrote: “Amy… was known for her ‘big heart,’ and making Simon happy was paramount to her.

“They were, in my eyes – the perfect couple!”