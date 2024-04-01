MasterChef: Turriff mum hopes to cook up a storm on first episode of BBC cookery show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MasterChef: Turriff mum hopes to cook up a storm on first episode of BBC cookery show

Muir, 53, was born in Turriff and grew up learning how to bake in Banff.

By Michelle Henderson
Muir, 53 beside the signature MasterChef logo on the brick wall.
Muir, 53, was inspired to start cooking by her aunt. Image: BBC /Shine TV.

A Turriff mum hopes to take her culinary skills to the next level and become MasterChef 2024 champion.

Muir, 53, will showcase her ‘electric’ cooking style on the BBC show, which returns for its 20th series tonight.

Muir, who was born in Turriff and grew up in Banff and Perth, is one of six hopefuls hoping to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace in the first heat.

Masterchef 2024 contestant Muir reveals cooking inspiration

In an interview with the BBC, Muir said it was her aunt Una’s home cooking that inspired her to explore her skills in the kitchen.

She said: “My cooking style is eclectic. I love cooking for a crowd, developing a theme and adding different dishes.

“Yotam Ottolenghi has been my favourite chef for many years, but I am getting more and more interested in different cooking techniques like sous vide or making culinary foams and gels.

Muir is hoping her electric cooking style will impress the judges. Image: BBC /Shine TV

“I enjoy cooking with friends and experimenting with different flavours and styles.”

“I helped mum out with cooking and we baked a lot when I was growing up.

“I started to get interested in cooking when I left home at 18 and my aunt Una taught me how to make lentil soup and leek and tattie soup.”

Muir says MasterChef encourages people to be ‘more adventurous with cooking’

The Children’s Mental Health Services manager, who lives in Hebden Bridge in Yorkshire with her 13-year-old daughter and dog Millie, said being on the show has been a dream come true for her.

She added: “I have always fancied entering MasterChef just to see how I get on. It’s the ultimate cookery competition, so I wanted to check it out.”

“I think MasterChef really encourages people to be more adventurous with their cooking and also brings a whole new language to our kitchens.

“Anything seems possible at home now.”

Muir hopes to one day be able to open a supper club in her local community and own a restaurant, to provide jobs to young people struggling to find work.

You can watch MasterChef on BBC One or BBC iPlayer at 6:30pm.

