Dale Gillespie reveals Highland League Cup triumph could be his last success with Brora Rangers

The midfielder is considering retiring at the end of the season.

By Callum Law
Dale Gillespie, left, with Brora Rangers co-captain Jordan MacRae.
Dale Gillespie, left, with Brora Rangers co-captain Jordan MacRae.

Brora Rangers co-captain Dale Gillespie believes winning the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup could be the perfect way to bow out.

The midfielder helped the Cattachs lift the trophy for the third time at the weekend.

But Gillespie revealed it may be the final success of his illustrious career in the Breedon Highland League as he considers retirement this summer.

The 34-year-old is in his 11th season with Brora across two spells, during which he has helped the Sutherland club win four Highland League titles, five North of Scotland Cups and three League Cups.

Gillespie also won the Highland League Cup in 2011 during a three-year stint with Nairn County and spent the 2017-18 campaign with Rothes.

Gillespie’s boots may soon be hung up

He said: “That will probably be my last final for Brora. I think in the summer that will be me finished.

“I can’t see myself playing for any other team.

“It’s not a guarantee, but I think it’s likely that’ll be me done.

“You always want to win a trophy and we did that on Saturday. It’s the highlight of the season for us and a great way to go out for myself.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win a lot of trophies at Brora so it’s been very enjoyable.

“There’s a great bunch of boys at the club and I’m sure they’ll kick on and win more trophies.”

Brora are seventh in the Highland League with seven games left to play, but Gillespie says Saturday’s success makes it a good season.

The player, who is co-captain with Jordan MacRae, added: “I think ultimately you want to be winning trophies so do that does make it a good season.

“It’s maybe easy for me to say when we’re sitting seventh in the league, but I’d rather win a trophy than finish second or third in the league.”

Brora’s penalty shoot-out success

Brora prevailed in dramatic fashion in the Highland League Cup final as they defeated Fraserburgh 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park.

Gillespie was one of those who scored in the shoot-out, and said: “It was a very difficult game as we expected.

“It was a game of two halves with both teams being on top when they had the advantage of the wind and shooting down the hill.

“With our second half performance, we could have won the game in 90 minutes – we’d two or three very good chances.

The Brora squad celebrate with the Highland League Cup.

“They didn’t really have any chances in the second half, although Joe Malin made a couple of great saves in the first half to keep us in it.

“But in the end we were delighted to win.

“The standard of our penalties was very good, if you score five that’s always a good thing.

“With the last one from Mark Nicolson I’m not sure if he meant to hit the crossbar, but it was a great penalty!

“For Fraserburgh it was a sad way to lose it and I’ve been on the end of that myself and it’s unfortunate for them.”

 

Conversation