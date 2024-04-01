Aberdeen drivers face travel misery amid closures and roadworks

Drivers in Aberdeen are facing travel misery amid closures and roadworks at Garthdee roundabout in the south of the city.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place since March 20 on Garthdee Road, where it meets the busy roundabout on the A92 road.

They will last until 4pm on April 26 and are in operation 24 hours a day while works are carried out to refurbish Aberdeen City Council’s intelligent transport system (ITS) signs in the area.

As well as this, there are temporary lane closures on Garthdee Road, between Garthdee Roundabout and its entrance to Boots and Currys.

The lane closures started with the second lane on either side of the carriageway and as the works commence, this will be changed to the first lane on either side of the road.

There will also be temporary crossings installed during these works, with the council saying that the restrictions are “in the interest of public safety”.

Disruption to Aberdeen buses due to roadworks

As well as this, there will be disruption to public transport in the area between 9.30am on April 15 until 3.30pm on April 16.

This is due to the bus lane on Holburn Street – between the entrance to Bridge of Dee Court and Garthdee roundabout – being suspended due to bus shelter improvement works going on.

All of this adds to the works that began on Saturday at Albert Quay, near Aberdeen harbour.

The duct laying works being carried out by City Fibre has resulted in a temporary ban of right turns for HGVs from Albert Quay onto the busy Market Street.

An alternative route is available via both Market Street and North Esplanade West, plus Queen Elizabeth Bridge roundabout.

This affects motorists going to and from Union Square’s car park, with one commuter saying that the works are “not a lot of fun”.

They added: “It took me about 20-odd minutes to get through there today.”

