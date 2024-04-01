Aberdeen drivers face travel misery amid closures and roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen drivers face travel misery amid closures and roadworks

There's also disruption to public transport.

By Chris Cromar
Garthdee Road closures graphic.
Works at Garthdee roundabout will last until April 16. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

Drivers in Aberdeen are facing travel misery amid closures and roadworks at Garthdee roundabout in the south of the city.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place since March 20 on Garthdee Road, where it meets the busy roundabout on the A92 road.

They will last until 4pm on April 26 and are in operation 24 hours a day while works are carried out to refurbish Aberdeen City Council’s intelligent transport system (ITS) signs in the area.

Garthdee roundabout.
Works are currently ongoing at Garthdee roundabout. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

As well as this, there are temporary lane closures on Garthdee Road, between Garthdee Roundabout and its entrance to Boots and Currys.

The lane closures started with the second lane on either side of the carriageway and as the works commence, this will be changed to the first lane on either side of the road.

There will also be temporary crossings installed during these works, with the council saying that the restrictions are “in the interest of public safety”.

Disruption to Aberdeen buses due to roadworks

As well as this, there will be disruption to public transport in the area between 9.30am on April 15 until 3.30pm on April 16.

This is due to the bus lane on Holburn Street – between the entrance to Bridge of Dee Court and Garthdee roundabout – being suspended due to bus shelter improvement works going on.

All of this adds to the works that began on Saturday at Albert Quay, near Aberdeen harbour.

The duct laying works being carried out by City Fibre has resulted in a temporary ban of right turns for HGVs from Albert Quay onto the busy Market Street.

Market Street, Aberdeen.
Works at Albert Quay have had a knock-on effect on nearby Market Street. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

An alternative route is available via both Market Street and North Esplanade West, plus Queen Elizabeth Bridge roundabout.

This affects motorists going to and from Union Square’s car park, with one commuter saying that the works are “not a lot of fun”.

They added: “It took me about 20-odd minutes to get through there today.”

How will the road closures affect you? Let us know in the comments.

Conversation