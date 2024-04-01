MasterChef: Turriff mum voted off after ‘tattie scone’ gnocchi blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

MasterChef: Turriff mum voted off after ‘tattie scone’ gnocchi blunder

Muir was one of six contestants hoping to impress John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

By Michelle Henderson
Muir, 53 beside the signature MasterChef logo on the brick wall.
Muir, 53, was inspired to start cooking by her aunt. Image: BBC /Shine TV.

A Turriff mum’s MasterChef dreams have been shattered after failing to impress with her ‘tattie scone’ inspired gnocchi.

Muir was one of six contestants battling for one of four aprons in tonight’s nail-biting opening episode.

The 53-year-old beamed as she brought flare to her dishes and presentation in the first two cooking challenges.

However, her unique pan-fried gnocchi failed to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Speaking just moments after being voted off MasterChef, she said: “I’m so glad to have been here. So many new experiences and doing different things.

“It’s been really, really enjoyable.

“I would have loved an apron, obviously.

“I’ll just have to get a tattoo instead.”

‘Tattie scone’ inspired Gnocchi failed to hit the mark

In the opening challenge, Muir made

Muir's dish of pan-fried lamb steaks with couscous and lemon yoghurt and baba ganoush with a green olive, pomegranate and walnut salad was very bright and colourful.
Muir’s opening dish wowed the judges as she brought a mix of flavours and dishes from across the world together on one plate. Image: MasterChef/ BBC

Her flavourful dish impressed the judges and she went on to the second challenge – with contestants tasked to make their own signature gnocchi.

Fellow contestants Hope and Brin sailed through the first challenge earning the first two aprons, as Muir, Cirilo, Fateha and Matt took to their stations to battle it out for the remaining two places.

The Children’s Mental Health Services manager opted to pan-fry her gnocchi; much to the surprise of John.

Approaching her bench, he remarked on her unique take, saying: “Have you boiled those yet?

“Usually, you boil gnocchi. I’ve never had them just pan-fried.”

John Torode surprised by unusual technique

Muir smiled back replying: “Well tattie scones you just pan fry.”

She paired her gnocchi with a cream, kale, garlic, sage and white wine sauce topped with crispy sage.

Pan-fried singed gnocchi floating in a cream sauce.
Muir paired her gnocchi with a cream sauce, which failed to impress the expert judges. Image: MasterChef/ BBC

Despite her best efforts, her gnocchi was burnt; a flaw picked up on by Judge Gregg.

He said: “You didn’t boil the gnocchi, you cooked them like a Scottish tattie scone. The outside is burnt which is a shame.

“Sage isn’t a bad addition but not that much.”

‘I just got all carried away about tattie scones’

Gregg said he was impressed by her passion and knowledge of flavours, but acknowledged that she hadn’t quite found the perfect balance.

He added: “At heart, you know what works, you just don’t know when to stop.”

Fellow judge John also wasn’t impressed by her cream sauce, adding: “The sauce itself has been cooked down too much and it’s become the texture of cream cheese.

“That’s a pretty hefty sauce.”

Muir with blonde hair wearing a blue blouse and apron with black glasses.
Muir beamed throughout the show as she put her cooking skills to the test. Image: MasterChef/ BBC.

Reflecting back on her efforts in the MasterChef kitchen, Muir said she should have kept it simple and followed the recipe.

Muir, who lives with her daughter and dog in Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire, added: “If I’d not got so giddy, I could have done it.

“If I’d just stuck to the recipe and boiled it it would have been fine.

“I just got all carried away about tattie scones.”

Ultimately, Muir and fellow contestant Cirilo, failed to impress Gregg and John, making them the first contestants to leave the show.

MasterChef: Turriff mum hopes to cook up a storm on first episode of BBC cookery show

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Garthdee Road closures graphic.
Aberdeen drivers face travel misery amid closures and roadworks
Exterior of Wester Ord House
'Truly unique': Westhill six-bedroom family home with log cabin on sale for £825,000
A ScotRail train.
ScotRail fare rise: How much journeys across the north, north-east and west coast now…
New Deer childcare campaigners are taking matters into their own hands.
'If people can't get childcare they'll move': New Deer parents take matters into their…
Muir, 53 beside the signature MasterChef logo on the brick wall.
MasterChef: Turriff mum hopes to cook up a storm on first episode of BBC…
ARI staff could be given official permission to continue using the car park after a major row. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bosses bow to staff after threat to quit over car park row at Aberdeen…
Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace managing partner Callum McDonald, left, with new partners Kimberley Smart and Gordon Wallace.
North-east law firm boosts top team as it gears up for 20th birthday
Aberdeen elm trees have been devastated by disease.
'There's very soon going to be none left': Disease wipes out elm trees across…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drunk man sexually assaulted stranger in Aberdeen city centre
CCTV of Colombia robbery
Images show terrifying moment workers from Westhill oil firm were robbed at gunpoint in…