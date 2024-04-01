MasterChef: Turriff mum voted off after ‘tattie scone’ gnocchi blunder

A Turriff mum’s MasterChef dreams have been shattered after failing to impress with her ‘tattie scone’ inspired gnocchi.

Muir was one of six contestants battling for one of four aprons in tonight’s nail-biting opening episode.

The 53-year-old beamed as she brought flare to her dishes and presentation in the first two cooking challenges.

However, her unique pan-fried gnocchi failed to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Speaking just moments after being voted off MasterChef, she said: “I’m so glad to have been here. So many new experiences and doing different things.

“It’s been really, really enjoyable.

“I would have loved an apron, obviously.

“I’ll just have to get a tattoo instead.”

‘Tattie scone’ inspired Gnocchi failed to hit the mark

In the opening challenge, Muir made

Her flavourful dish impressed the judges and she went on to the second challenge – with contestants tasked to make their own signature gnocchi.

Fellow contestants Hope and Brin sailed through the first challenge earning the first two aprons, as Muir, Cirilo, Fateha and Matt took to their stations to battle it out for the remaining two places.

The Children’s Mental Health Services manager opted to pan-fry her gnocchi; much to the surprise of John.

Approaching her bench, he remarked on her unique take, saying: “Have you boiled those yet?

“Usually, you boil gnocchi. I’ve never had them just pan-fried.”

John Torode surprised by unusual technique

Muir smiled back replying: “Well tattie scones you just pan fry.”

She paired her gnocchi with a cream, kale, garlic, sage and white wine sauce topped with crispy sage.

Despite her best efforts, her gnocchi was burnt; a flaw picked up on by Judge Gregg.

He said: “You didn’t boil the gnocchi, you cooked them like a Scottish tattie scone. The outside is burnt which is a shame.

“Sage isn’t a bad addition but not that much.”

‘I just got all carried away about tattie scones’

Gregg said he was impressed by her passion and knowledge of flavours, but acknowledged that she hadn’t quite found the perfect balance.

He added: “At heart, you know what works, you just don’t know when to stop.”

Fellow judge John also wasn’t impressed by her cream sauce, adding: “The sauce itself has been cooked down too much and it’s become the texture of cream cheese.

“That’s a pretty hefty sauce.”

Reflecting back on her efforts in the MasterChef kitchen, Muir said she should have kept it simple and followed the recipe.

Muir, who lives with her daughter and dog in Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire, added: “If I’d not got so giddy, I could have done it.

“If I’d just stuck to the recipe and boiled it it would have been fine.

“I just got all carried away about tattie scones.”

Ultimately, Muir and fellow contestant Cirilo, failed to impress Gregg and John, making them the first contestants to leave the show.