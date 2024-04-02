Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen’s deep summer shake-up moves into focus after Dons step closer to Premiership safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen’s deep summer shake-up moves into focus after Dons step closer to Premiership safety

Vital victory over County lessens Dons' relegation fears - but there's plenty of work ahead on and off the pitch at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates as he scores the winner against Ross County at the weekend.
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates as he scores the winner against Ross County at the weekend. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Aberdeen are not out of the mire – but Saturday’s 2-1 win over Ross County gives the Dons breathing space with a six-point advantage over the Staggies.

The Reds are ninth in the Premiership, but have crucially also built up a five-point advantage over St Johnstone and are level on points with Motherwell ahead of this weekend’s trip to Livingston.

It was a fantastic crowd of more than 17,ooo at Pittodrie, which shows that the fans are still right behind the Dons, who need them at the moment.

Aberdeen have Livi away then Dundee at home before the league split, so it is important they are in a good position because the sides below them will take points from one another.

Hopefully they can get a new manager in, get settled and look forward to a summer of rebuilding.

I don’t just mean rebuilding the team. The club needs rebuilt.

As much as I love the club, some of the decisions that have been made have been shocking.

It needs stability and the board need to get decisions right going into the summer.

Caretaker manager Peter Leven has guided the side to two massive wins over Motherwell and Ross County.

Saturday’s opponents Livingston, who are 10 points below Ross County at the bottom of the division, are most probably going down, despite their manager David Martindale saying they’ll keep fighting. They have too much to do.

Match-winner Jamie McGrath is right when he says it’s not job done yet for Aberdeen.

A couple of defeats along with a couple of Ross County wins and they are back into it. However, it’s a healthy six-point cushion.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill, who side beat Scotland 1-0 in a Hampden friendly last week has been heavily linked with the Aberdeen job. Image: SNS.

New boss MUST know Scottish game

In terms of recruiting a new manager, Aberdeen maybe thought Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill would come, but if that was the case, I am guessing compensation might have put him out of reach.

The IFA (Irish Football Association) have been stung before when he went to Stoke City, so they would likely have raised the bar pretty high and Aberdeen might have been frightened off.

We’re not privy to what happened, but my reading of the situation is he was their number one man and the move has collapsed.

They need to go to plan B – maybe another name will come out that no one has thought of.

They might well aim to recruit from overseas and are looking at the whole structure of the club.

For me, there was not much wrong with the structure when Derek McInnes was in charge – the problem is they are picking the wrong manager.

Once they have a manager, he should be focused only on that first-team squad. That’s how the club survives, by the team’s results.

They have good men in charge of the youth, such as Neil Simpson, so they need someone to come in who knows Scottish football really well.

Neil Lennon is interested, but by all accounts he’s not in the equation.

My worry is they bring a manager in from abroad and fans all of a sudden expect us to play a new, flowing, continental style.

In football management, you need results straight away. He won’t get a honeymoon period. The new man needs to hit the ground running. The best way to do that is recruit someone who knows Scottish football.

Ross County have hope ahead of Kilmarnock test

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie takes his side to Kilmarnock this weekend.

After losing at Aberdeen, Ross County are five points behind St Johnstone, with games at Kilmarnock then at home to Rangers before the split.

The Dingwall side played well on Saturday and they have hope and plenty to build on as they set out to avoid 11th place.

I was there last June when they needed penalties to somehow beat Partick Thistle in the play-off final – they won’t want to go through that again.

They will chase down St Johnstone first and foremost, and even if they get to within touching distance of them with a match or two to go, then it could be exciting and they will have a chance of escaping without a play-off.

They have Yan Dhanda back in the team and Simon Murray, who scored on Saturday, is flying high and looking dangerous. If they can get the service to him, they will stand a chance.

Caley Thistle are in big trouble in Championship

After losing 1-0 at Partick Thistle on Saturday, second-bottom Caley Thistle are in big trouble in the Championship.

They are now four points below Queen’s Park with five games to go, starting at home to Arbroath this weekend.

Jim McIntyre’s team are bottom and most likely to finish there – although they did win in Inverness in December.

Caley Thistle have not won a league game at home since November and they need to win this one. Without a victory this weekend, the four final games will fly away.

I might be jumping the gun, but I see they could face Hamilton in the play-off final (with Alloa, Cove and Montrose all in the running), so it’s going to be difficult if that’s how it ends.

Duncan Ferguson is appealing Cammy Kerr’s yellow card (for simulation) ahead of the Dundee player being sent off for a second booking in the second half at Partick.

Trust me, when it comes to appeals, not everyone sees decisions the same way as the manager.

More from Aberdeen FC

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Duk hailed as 'unplayable' by interim manager Peter Leven
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Revealed: Interim boss Peter Leven's half-time message which inspired Aberdeen to defeat Ross County
Ebbe Skovdahl's first press conference as Aberdeen manager, alongside chairman Stewart Milne. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Danny Law: How will new Aberdeen manager set the tone at first press conference?
Jamie McGrath, of Aberdeen, after scoring the winner in the Dons' 2-1 victory over Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: Excited to see what Jamie McGrath can do in better-balanced Aberdeen side
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates with Richard Jensen after scoring the winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath vows Aberdeen will not take foot off the pedal in bid to…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster on the touchline during a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster slams 'terrible' display after 3-0 defeat at Motherwell
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make kit 2-1 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Peter Leven hails Aberdeen's character in 'massive win' to ease relegation fears
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Graeme Shinnie warns Aberdeen teammates if they can't handle pressure they shouldn't be at…
Defender Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin to wear protective face mask against Ross County
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows during a Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: The wait continues for Aberdeen fans as new manager search drags on

Conversation