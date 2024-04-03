Meet the Aberdeen nail artist who has gone viral for her intricate designs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Aberdeen nail artist who has gone viral for her intricate designs

Some of Katie Rudnicke's handiwork can take up to four and a half hours to complete.

Katie Rudnicke with black hair in bunches wearing a black top and bright dungarees showing off her nails.
Katie Rudnicke has taken her love for nail art and turned it into a thriving business. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
By Michelle Henderson

From nail-biter to nail designer, an Aberdeen artist has gone viral for her detailed and colourful designs.

Katie Rudnicke is something of a perfectionist.

Growing up in Lithuania, the 36-year-old says her love for nail art began at the age of just 12 thanks to her grandmother Nadia.

“My grandma was a great inspiration for me. She used to paint her own nails and toes and used to do her own cuticles. I looked at the process and it mesmerised me,” she explained.

Aberdeen nail artist Katie Rudnicke smiles as she paints a client's nails.
Katie says her love for nail art derived from her grandmother Nadia’s love for manicures. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

“I was a vicious nail-biter when I was little but I was obsessed with the smell of nail polish.

“The combination of these things helped me to stop biting my nails because I wanted them to look nice.”

Redundancy pointed Katie towards nail art success

In 2011, Katie moved to the Granite City and began working in the oil industry.

It wasn’t long before her artistic talents made a mark on her friends and colleagues, who were queuing up to get their nails painted.

After being made redundant, Katie threw herself into her passion for nail art, completing numerous training courses along the way.

Bright coloured Stilleto nails with vibrant designs and florescent colours.
Katie is well-known for her intricate and detailed designs that take more than four hours to create. Image: Katie Rudnicke.

However, she said it was her husband who inspired her to take the leap and follow her dreams.

Katie said: “I got made redundant and all of my redundancy money went on buying more courses. I’ve got eight certificates in total. I was training for the basics as well as an advanced course for sculpting.

“I found another job really quickly because I was panicking. I didn’t know where to put myself, so I got another administration job, but that wasn’t making me happy at all. It was actually making me miserable.

“I had the biggest smile on my face when I put my resignation on the table and left.

“My husband pushed me to do it because I was waking up crying, not wanting to go to work. I was miserable and he said, ‘just quit’.”

One of the Aberdeen nail artists designs featuring pink, purple and green Stiletto nails with unique artwork.
Her unique designs have proved to be a hit on social media. Image: Katie Rudnicke.

Aberdeen nail artist inspired by nature

For the last five years, Katie has been self-employed creating thousands of intricate designs, from tartan nails to intricate portraits to cartoons.

Bringing her detailed designs to life can take up to four and a half hours.

Her designs have captivated aspiring nail artists online, garnering thousands of likes and views on Instagram.

Katie has more than 29,000 followers, with one of her top designs achieving 63,500 likes on social media.

She said: “Mostly the designs are all in my head. I very rarely ever sketch them.

One of Katie Rudnicke's clients showing off her metallic nails.
Katie says seeing her clients happy is the biggest reward. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

“I am also really inspired by my clients. I know my clients and I know what they like, what kind of music they like or the clothes they like to wear.

“Little by little, I think about their designs as I am filing their nails, so the designs are inspired by them.

“It leaves me with a good feeling especially when they are leaving your studio with a massive smile on their face or sometimes screaming how happy they are. That is super rewarding for me.”

‘If you really want to achieve something, go for it’

Katie is hoping to inspire the next generation to follow their dreams and embrace their creative side.

She’s held 1-2-1 training sessions with aspiring nail technicians and training courses with groups in Perth and Cove in Aberdeen.

She hopes to inspire today’s young people to follow their dreams just like she did.

She added: “I’m just hoping I’m going to inspire someone else like I was. In my way, I’m returning the favour and giving back to the community.

“I truly believe anyone can start doing anything if they put their mind to it. People message me saying, ‘I’ll never be as talented as you are’ or ‘I’ll never be able to do it’.

Aberdeen nail artist Katie in her studio.
Katie says she hopes to inspire young people to follow their dreams. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

“This is the main mistake people make – convincing themselves that they can’t do it before they even try.

“I want to encourage more people to go for what their heart desires. If you really want to achieve something, go for it. Don’t wait. Put your time and effort into your goal and you will succeed.”

