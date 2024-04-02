Three teens and a 12-year-old involved in Rosemount crime spree

Three teenagers and a 12-year-old were involved in a “disturbance” in the Rosemount area overnight that left a shop window smashed.

The Co-op on Rosemount Place was targeted at around 1am this morning, with the company confirming there had been an “unsuccessful attempted break-in”.

Three males – one aged 12 and two 16-year-olds – as well as a 13-year-old female were involved, with Police Scotland confirming that they will be “reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.”

The Co-op opened as normal at 7am this morning, despite one of its windows being damaged hours earlier.

A spokesman said they had stayed open in order to “serve the community”.

A spokesperson added: “We would like to thank the police for the speed of their response.”

Elsewhere, a car was targeted on nearby Midstocket Road, which saw its driver side window smashed.

The owner – who did not want to be named – told The Press and Journal they woke up to the mess on the day they had a job interview.

Despite the window being smashed, nothing was stolen from the car.

The owner added: “Rosemount‘s not normally like this, apart from the occasional dog droppings on the pavement and stuff like that. It’s just so mindless and senseless.

“It’s costs we don’t need and the stress as well.”

MSP urges vandals to ‘feel the full force of the law’

Responding to the incidents, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “It is galling to hear of the attack on the Co-op and the vandalism carried out in the Rosemount area, which is normally a peaceful neighbourhood.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed these incidents to contact the police immediately.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1am on Tuesday, 2 April, 2024, police were called to the Rosemount Place area of Aberdeen, following a report of a disturbance outside a shop.

“Three male youths – aged 12, 16 and 16 – and a 13-year-old female youth will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.”