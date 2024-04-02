Three teens and a 12-year-old involved in Rosemount crime spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three teens and a 12-year-old involved in Rosemount crime spree

The Co-op on Rosemount Place and a vehicle were targeted overnight.

By Chris Cromar
Smashed window, Co-op Rosemount.
One of the Co-op's windows was damaged in the incident. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Three teenagers and a 12-year-old were involved in a “disturbance” in the Rosemount area overnight that left a shop window smashed.

The Co-op on Rosemount Place was targeted at around 1am this morning, with the company confirming there had been an “unsuccessful attempted break-in”.

Three males – one aged 12 and two 16-year-olds – as well as a 13-year-old female were involved, with Police Scotland confirming that they will be “reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.”

The Co-op opened as normal at 7am this morning, despite one of its windows being damaged hours earlier.

A spokesman said they had stayed open in order to “serve the community”.

Smashed window, Co-op Rosemount.
The damaged window at the popular store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson added: “We would like to thank the police for the speed of their response.”

Elsewhere, a car was targeted on nearby Midstocket Road, which saw its driver side window smashed.

The owner – who did not want to be named – told The Press and Journal they woke up to the mess on the day they had a job interview.

Car with window covered up.
The car got its window smashed on Midstocket Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Despite the window being smashed, nothing was stolen from the car.

The owner added: “Rosemount‘s not normally like this, apart from the occasional dog droppings on the pavement and stuff like that. It’s just so mindless and senseless.

“It’s costs we don’t need and the stress as well.”

Car with window covered up.
Police are investigating the incident. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

MSP urges vandals to ‘feel the full force of the law’

Responding to the incidents, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “It is galling to hear of the attack on the Co-op and the vandalism carried out in the Rosemount area, which is normally a peaceful neighbourhood.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed these incidents to contact the police immediately.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1am on Tuesday, 2 April, 2024, police were called to the Rosemount Place area of Aberdeen, following a report of a disturbance outside a shop.

“Three male youths – aged 12, 16 and 16 – and a 13-year-old female youth will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.”

