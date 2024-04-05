Søstrene Grene: Danish retailer nicknamed ‘little Ikea’ set to open Aberdeen store

A popular Danish lifestyle retailer looks set to open a new store in Aberdeen.

Søstrene Grene is expected to launch its first north-east store in the Bon Accord shopping centre this year.

The store’s name has been added to the interactive map on the shopping centre’s website.

The map shows it will move into the former Jack Wills unit next to Swarovski in the lower mall.

The unit has been vacant since January 2023 and since then the centre has itself changed hands, with plans to transform some areas into leisure facilities including a cinema.

According to The P&J tracker, the Bon Accord Centre has the second highest vacancy rate in the city with 26.8%, behind the Trinity Centre at 32.1%.

What is Søstrene Grene?

Søstrene Grene is a family-owned retailer, created by sisters Anna and Clare in 1973.

Since then the business has expanded and now has more than 240 stores across 15 countries.

The first Scottish store opened in the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow in December 2022 with three more now planned across the country.

It has been reported that the Danish firm will be opening in nine new locations in the UK, including the Bon Accord centre in Aberdeen.

Dubbed the “mini Ikea”, the store is known for its stylish homeware and furniture which are creative and functional.

Items for sale include partyware, stationary, health and beauty products and furniture including chair, tables and storage.

Søstrene Grene told the Press and Journal to expect an official update on new stores in the coming days.

The Bon Accord centre was approached for comment.

