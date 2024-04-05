Søstrene Grene: Danish retailer nicknamed ‘little Ikea’ set to open Aberdeen store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Søstrene Grene: Danish retailer nicknamed ‘little Ikea’ set to open Aberdeen store

City shopping centre updates floor map to include the Scandinavian interiors firm.

By Ross Hempseed & Ellie Milne
A Søstrene Grene store in Europe. Image: Shutterstock.
A popular Danish lifestyle retailer looks set to open a new store in Aberdeen.

Søstrene Grene is expected to launch its first north-east store in the Bon Accord shopping centre this year.

The store’s name has been added to the interactive map on the shopping centre’s website.

The map shows it will move into the former Jack Wills unit next to Swarovski in the lower mall.

Bon Accord map showing the new store name. Image: Bon Accord Centre.

The unit has been vacant since January 2023 and since then the centre has itself changed hands, with plans to transform some areas into leisure facilities including a cinema.

According to The P&J tracker, the Bon Accord Centre has the second highest vacancy rate in the city with 26.8%, behind the Trinity Centre at 32.1%.

What is Søstrene Grene?

Søstrene Grene is a family-owned retailer, created by sisters Anna and Clare in 1973.

Since then the business has expanded and now has more than 240 stores across 15 countries.

The first Scottish store opened in the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow in December 2022 with three more now planned across the country.

It has been reported that the Danish firm will be opening in nine new locations in the UK, including the Bon Accord centre in Aberdeen.

Sostrene Grene have been expanding to locations across Europe. Image Shutterstock.

Dubbed the “mini Ikea”, the store is known for its stylish homeware and furniture which are creative and functional.

Items for sale include partyware, stationary, health and beauty products and furniture including chair, tables and storage.

Søstrene Grene told the Press and Journal to expect an official update on new stores in the coming days.

The Bon Accord centre was approached for comment.

Are you excited about the store coming to the Granite City? Let us know in the comments below.

Aberdeen shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units

Conversation