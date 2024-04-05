MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie to face either Caberfeidh or Kinlochshiel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie to face either Caberfeidh or Kinlochshiel

Record winners Newtonmore were drawn against Mowi National Division side Kilmallie at the Canal Park.

By Alasdair Bruce
Maisie Ewing and Taylor Cameron (Kilmallie) alongside Heather Grant from sponsors cottages.com after the MacTavish Cup quarter-final draw. Supplied by Camanachd Association.
Maisie Ewing and Taylor Cameron (Kilmallie) alongside Heather Grant from sponsors cottages.com after the MacTavish Cup quarter-final draw. Supplied by Camanachd Association.

Holders Kingussie must wait a bit longer to learn their opponents following the cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-final draw.

The Kings have been paired with the winners from the only remaining first round tie between Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel, which was abandoned last weekend when referee Steven MacLachlan took unwell and required life-saving medical attention.

Cabers and Shiel play this Saturday, with Steven MacLachlan, who is recovering well, hoping to attend. The winners host Kingussie a week later.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “That’s a difficult tie, whoever we face. It’s an away tie meaning we now have a run of six consecutive away games starting against Skye in the league on Saturday.

“We don’t play at the Dell until Saturday May 18, ironically against Skye again in the league.

“Hopefully, by the time the quarter-final tie comes around, we’ll have two or three of our injured players back with Savio Genini, Thomas Borthwick and maybe even Liam Borthwick having a chance of taking part.”

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We have enough on our plate thinking about getting by Caberfeidh but whoever gets through, will be delighted to have home advantage against a team like Kingussie rather than face them away or even at a neutral venue.”

Record winners Newtonmore were drawn against Mowi National Division side Kilmallie at the Canal Park.

More co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “Kilmallie manager Mark MacPherson is fielding a young side who are coming together nicely. We last played them a couple of years ago, when we had two close games, but I think they have changed quite a bit from then.”

Mark MacPherson said: “We know this will be a difficult tie but we are at home, there will be a big crowd behind us and it will be a good chance for us to gauge the progress we have made this year.

“We played by Premiership opposition in Glenurquhart in the last round, but we’d already matched the Glen a couple of times the year before. This one will be much harder.

“We are underdogs, but we can give anyone a game at the Canal Park.”

The 2023 runners-up Skye Camanachd enjoyed a first-round bye and now play Inverness, the only regional league side still in the tournament, at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree.

Skye manager Willie MacDonald said: “We are more than happy to be at home.

“It means we have a run of home matches this month against Kingussie and Lochaber before Inverness, and then Kyles Athletic the week after and follow that up at home to Kinlochshiel in the Macaulay in early May.

“We have made a decent start to the league and that is where our focus lies for now.”

At least one side from outwith shinty’s top-flight will reach the semi-final stage as Fort William play Beauly at An Aird.

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox said: “We’re excited to welcome Beauly for what will be the first meeting between the sides this season.

“We are aware they are a good side, scoring lots of goals, but we will do our preparation as normal and it’s a good opportunity to reach a semi-final.”

The draw was conducted by Maisie Ewing and Taylor Cameron, two attendees at a Camanachd Association girls camp which took place in Kirkhill, along with Heather Grant, business development manager for cottages.com, and the quarter-final ties take place on Saturday, April 20.

The cottages.com MacTavish Cup final will be played at the Eilan, Newtonmore on Saturday June 8 as redevelopment work continues at the Bught Park, Inverness.

Kinlochshiel captain uses defibrillator to save life of shinty referee during MacTavish Cup tie

