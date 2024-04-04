Aberdeen pipers to provide ‘unique sound of Scotland’ by greeting ALL 58 cruise ships this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen pipers to provide ‘unique sound of Scotland’ by greeting ALL 58 cruise ships this year

The local musicians will welcome tens of thousands of visitors into the Granite City.

By Isaac Buchan
Bagpipers will welcome all of the Aberdeen cruise ships this year.
Bagpipers will welcome all of the Aberdeen cruise ships this year. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Tens of thousands of cruise ship tourists will be greeted by the rousing skirl of the pipes when they step foot off their luxury liners and into Aberdeen.

An “authentic Scottish welcome” has been lined up for each of the 58 visits planned across the next few months, with the first ship coming in this coming Monday.

Last year, when the South Harbour opened up to cruisers for the first time, bagpipers were only deployed on a select few occasions.

Now efforts are being made to ensure every person arriving in the north-east is given a moment to remember.

Who will be playing the pipes?

Alba Bagpipes will be providing a solo piper for each cruise ship over the season.

Two of the biggest boats coming into the port will also be greeted by the Robert Gordon College Pipe Band and Highland Dancers offering a dazzling display.

Owner of Alba Bagpipes Rikki Evans from Aberdeen.
Rikki Evans from Aberdeen. Image: Colin Armstrong

Rikki Evans, Owner of Alba Bagpipes, is in charge of making sure visitors’ first impression of Aberdeen is a good one.

He said welcoming international guests to the region he cherishes would be an “honour” for his musicians.

Robert and Ciara from Alba Bagpipes.
Robert and Ciara from Alba Bagpipes. Image: Alba Bagpipes

Bagpipers will provide Aberdeen cruise ships with ‘sound of Scotland’

Mr Evans said: “They are all excited to be involved in this venture, and just cannot wait to get their pipes out and begin performing for these cruises.

“It is really exciting to see Aberdeen join other ports across Scotland, who have had this in place for years.

“Now it’s Aberdeen’s turn to provide the unique sound of Scotland for our international visitors…”

Cruise ship AIDAaura in Aberdeen.
Cruise ships from northern Europe have been a welcome sight for local businesses. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tourists at St Machar Cathedral in Aberdeen.
Tourists – like these at St Machar Cathedral in Aberdeen – could soon be taxed for staying in Granite City hotels overnight. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A Port of Aberdeen spokesperson added: “Alba Bagpipes will provide tens of thousands of cruise guests with an authentic Scottish welcome as they make their way into the city and across the region.”

Piping announcement comes as city readies for first arrival

Port of Aberdeen has 58 cruise calls scheduled for 2024, expecting a mix of British, European and American guests.

The largest ship coming to the Granite City is the Costa Favolosa at 290m long, arriving in July and again in September.

Costa Favolosa cruise ship.
Costa Favolosa will visit Aberdeen as part of its 2024 cruise schedule. Supplied by Costa Cruises

Where in Aberdeen would you recommend cruise ship tourists visit? Let us know in our comments section below

The Italian registered ship can take 3,800 passengers, and cost over €500m to build.

You can see the full list of Aberdeen cruise ships the bagpipers will welcome here.

Learn what cruise ship tourists made of Old Aberdeen when they visited last year:

‘It’s better than Edinburgh!’ A day in the life of a cruise ship visitor seeing Old Aberdeen for the first time

Conversation