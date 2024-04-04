Aberdeen pipers to provide ‘unique sound of Scotland’ by greeting ALL 58 cruise ships this year

Tens of thousands of cruise ship tourists will be greeted by the rousing skirl of the pipes when they step foot off their luxury liners and into Aberdeen.

An “authentic Scottish welcome” has been lined up for each of the 58 visits planned across the next few months, with the first ship coming in this coming Monday.

Last year, when the South Harbour opened up to cruisers for the first time, bagpipers were only deployed on a select few occasions.

Now efforts are being made to ensure every person arriving in the north-east is given a moment to remember.

Who will be playing the pipes?

Alba Bagpipes will be providing a solo piper for each cruise ship over the season.

Two of the biggest boats coming into the port will also be greeted by the Robert Gordon College Pipe Band and Highland Dancers offering a dazzling display.

Rikki Evans, Owner of Alba Bagpipes, is in charge of making sure visitors’ first impression of Aberdeen is a good one.

He said welcoming international guests to the region he cherishes would be an “honour” for his musicians.

Bagpipers will provide Aberdeen cruise ships with ‘sound of Scotland’

Mr Evans said: “They are all excited to be involved in this venture, and just cannot wait to get their pipes out and begin performing for these cruises.

“It is really exciting to see Aberdeen join other ports across Scotland, who have had this in place for years.

“Now it’s Aberdeen’s turn to provide the unique sound of Scotland for our international visitors…”

A Port of Aberdeen spokesperson added: “Alba Bagpipes will provide tens of thousands of cruise guests with an authentic Scottish welcome as they make their way into the city and across the region.”

Piping announcement comes as city readies for first arrival

Port of Aberdeen has 58 cruise calls scheduled for 2024, expecting a mix of British, European and American guests.

The largest ship coming to the Granite City is the Costa Favolosa at 290m long, arriving in July and again in September.

The Italian registered ship can take 3,800 passengers, and cost over €500m to build.

You can see the full list of Aberdeen cruise ships the bagpipers will welcome here.

