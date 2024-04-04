North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards: Finalists revealed

The finest products in the north-east’s rich food and drink larder are vying for a raft of honours in the latest edition of prestigious annual awards.

And this year’s competition has attracted even more entries, compared with 2023.

The coveted North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards go back more than 30 years.

They celebrate excellence and innovation of food and drink producers in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

68 entries across nine categories

Economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One) now runs the awards in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council.

This year a total of 46 businesses submitted 68 entries across nine categories.

Of these, 33 were shortlisted after two days of judging by industry leaders and category experts.

Winners will be unveiled at a new-look awards dinner at Meldrum House Country Hotel, Oldmeldrum, on May 9.

One food drink and agriculture director Peter Cook said: “It is tremendous to see an increase in both the number of entries and number of businesses participating this year, and the new names taking part for the first time.

“This mirrors the development and growth of the industry in north-east Scotland.

“For every entrant, whether listed or not, the awards are a chance to learn from the judging process and promote their product and people.

“One will work with every ambitious business to ensure they are all winners in the marketplace.”

The 2024 awards recognise achievements including the best new food and drink products through to the most innovative company, rising star and team of the year.

Past gongs have often been a springboard for producers expanding into new markets.

This year’s event has ESS, part of Compass Group UK and Ireland, as its title sponsor.

Other sponsors include Spar Scotland, Strachans, Serco NorthLink Ferries, CMS, Scotland Food & Drink and Developing the Young Workforce North East Scotland.

Calibre of entries ‘very high’

ESS energy, government and infrastructure culinary director Graham Singer said: “Our head chef, Lindsay Prior, and I were delighted to be part of the judging panels. The calibre of entries was very high and it’s always fantastic to meet local suppliers who showcase the very best local produce.”

All the finalists for the 2024 North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards

Best food and drink tourism experience

Aberdeen Cocktail Week

SeaFest Peterhead

The Lobster Shop

Westerton Farmers

Wild Food Stories

Best young business

Cabezon Beverage

CocoCaramel

D!P

Reynolds Cocktails

Business growth award

AGD Duff and Partners

Amity Fish Company

Auchmaliddie Mains Beef & Lamb

Mackie’s of Scotland

Team of the year

Amity Fish Company

Raw Culture/Singularity Sauce Co

Scottish Pig Producers

Walker’s Shortbread

Rising star of the year

Luke Burnett, of Marshall’s Farm Shop

Fraser Chapman, of ANM Group

Emma Irvine, of Rora Dairy

Leona Rhind, of Dean’s of Huntly

Most innovative business

Associated Seafoods

Brew Toon

Mackie’s of Scotland

Raw Culture

Singularity Sauce Co

Best new food

Amity Fish Company’s fish pie

Balmoral Game’s venison kofta

Kincardine Castle Kitchen’s seeded rye crackers, with Scottish sea salt and olive oil

Maclean’s Highland Bakery’s luxury, all-butter Scottish shortbread selection

Mearns Marmalades’ heather-honeyed red grapefruit preservative

Singularity Sauce Co’s buffalo hot sauce

Best new drink (low or no alcohol)

Brew Toon’s and Summerhouse Drinks’ St Clement’s Radler

Burnside Brewery’s Wayfinder

Figment Coffee Company’s Beanstalk home compostable speciality coffee pods

Raw Culture’s Raw Culture reimagined!

Overall best new drink