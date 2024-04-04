North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards: Finalists revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards: Finalists revealed

Read on to find out which products, producers and individuals are in the running for the 2024 gongs.

By Keith Findlay
l-r Judges Lindsay Prior, of ESS, energy, government and infrastructure, Ben Hopkins, of Hopkins-Lefevre, and Mark Spalding, senior trading manager of Spar Scotland.
l-r Judges Lindsay Prior, of ESS, energy, government and infrastructure, Ben Hopkins, of Hopkins-Lefevre, and Mark Spalding, senior trading manager of Spar Scotland. Image: Opportunity North East

The finest products in the north-east’s rich food and drink larder are vying for a raft of honours in the latest edition of prestigious annual awards.

And this year’s competition has attracted even more entries, compared with 2023.

The coveted North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards go back more than 30 years.

They celebrate excellence and innovation of food and drink producers in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

68 entries across nine categories

Economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One) now runs the awards in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council.

This year a total of 46 businesses submitted 68 entries across nine categories.

Of these, 33 were shortlisted after two days of judging by industry leaders and category experts.

Winners will be unveiled at a new-look awards dinner at Meldrum House Country Hotel, Oldmeldrum, on May 9.

One will work with every ambitious business to ensure they are all winners in the marketplace.”

One food drink and agriculture director Peter Cook said: “It is tremendous to see an increase in both the number of entries and number of businesses participating this year, and the new names taking part for the first time.

“This mirrors the development and growth of the industry in north-east Scotland.

“For every entrant, whether listed or not, the awards are a chance to learn from the judging process and promote their product and people.

“One will work with every ambitious business to ensure they are all winners in the marketplace.”

Judges Graham Singer, culinary director in Scotland for ESS energy, government and infrastructure, Evelyn McGaw, food-to-go sales and development manager for Spar Scotland, and Martyn Lee, executive chef responsible for innovation at Waitrose.
l-r Judges Graham Singer, culinary director in Scotland for ESS energy, government and infrastructure, Evelyn McGaw, food-to-go sales and development manager for Spar Scotland, and Martyn Lee, executive chef responsible for innovation at Waitrose. Image: Opportunity North East

The 2024 awards recognise achievements including the best new food and drink products through to the most innovative company, rising star and team of the year.

Past gongs have often been a springboard for producers expanding into new markets.

This year’s event has ESS, part of Compass Group UK and Ireland, as its title sponsor.

Other sponsors include Spar Scotland, Strachans, Serco NorthLink Ferries, CMS, Scotland Food & Drink and Developing the Young Workforce North East Scotland.

Calibre of entries ‘very high’

ESS energy, government and infrastructure culinary director Graham Singer said: “Our head chef, Lindsay Prior, and I were delighted to be part of the judging panels. The calibre of entries was very high and it’s always fantastic to meet local suppliers who showcase the very best local produce.”

All the finalists for the 2024 North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards

Best food and drink tourism experience

  • Aberdeen Cocktail Week
  • SeaFest Peterhead
  • The Lobster Shop
  • Westerton Farmers
  • Wild Food Stories

Best young business

  • Cabezon Beverage
  • CocoCaramel
  • D!P
  • Reynolds Cocktails

Business growth award

  • AGD Duff and Partners
  • Amity Fish Company
  • Auchmaliddie Mains Beef & Lamb
  • Mackie’s of Scotland

Team of the year

  • Amity Fish Company
  • Raw Culture/Singularity Sauce Co
  • Scottish Pig Producers
  • Walker’s Shortbread

Rising star of the year

  • Luke Burnett, of Marshall’s Farm Shop
  • Fraser Chapman, of ANM Group
  • Emma Irvine, of Rora Dairy
  • Leona Rhind, of Dean’s of Huntly

Most innovative business

  • Associated Seafoods
  • Brew Toon
  • Mackie’s of Scotland
  • Raw Culture
  • Singularity Sauce Co

Best new food

  • Amity Fish Company’s fish pie
  • Balmoral Game’s venison kofta
  • Kincardine Castle Kitchen’s seeded rye crackers, with Scottish sea salt and olive oil
  • Maclean’s Highland Bakery’s luxury, all-butter Scottish shortbread selection
  • Mearns Marmalades’ heather-honeyed red grapefruit preservative
  • Singularity Sauce Co’s buffalo hot sauce

Best new drink (low or no alcohol)

  • Brew Toon’s and Summerhouse Drinks’ St Clement’s Radler
  • Burnside Brewery’s Wayfinder
  • Figment Coffee Company’s Beanstalk home compostable speciality coffee pods
  • Raw Culture’s Raw Culture reimagined!

Overall best new drink

  • Ellon Spirit Company’s sloe gin
  • Fierce Beer’s Fierce Cerveza four-pack
  • Little Brown Dog Spirits’ Aberdeenshire Foraged Gin Unlimited Edition
  • Little Brown Dog Spirits’ Wee Mongrel blended rum
  • Lost Loch Spirits’s Cutaway rum
  • Reynolds Cocktails’ single-serve cocktail pouches and Christmas gift boxes

More from Business

Shares in London rose on Thursday. (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
FTSE rises with help of mining stocks and gambling firm Entain
The group behind Thames Water is owned by a consortium of pension funds and sovereign wealth funds (PA)
Chinese state-owned banks among lenders Thames Water owes money to – reports
Google will experiment with generative AI in its search engine (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Google experimenting with AI-powered search results in the UK
Scottish salmon's "best in world" reputation will be better protected. Image: Salmon Scotland
Scottish salmon to gain geographical protection for 'world-beating quality'
Production lines at the site stopped work on new trains last month due to a lack of orders (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Government urged to guarantee orders to secure future of train-making in Derby
Packaging giant DS Smith is faced with two potential takeover offers (DS Smith/PA)
Potential DS Smith bidder would keep London HQ and list shares in the City
Thousands of shoplifters are walking free after being detained by undercover guards in Co-op stores (Alamy/PA)
Thousands of shoplifters still walking free after being detained, Co-op warns
Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union (PA)
Teaching union to wait for Government’s pay offer before launching strike ballot
Dounreay.
Dounreay workers vote to strike
Strike signage during earlier industrial action (PA)
Planned strikes by London Underground drivers called off

Conversation