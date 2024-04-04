North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards: Finalists revealed

The finest products in the north-east’s rich food and drink larder are vying for a raft of honours in the latest edition of prestigious annual awards.
And this year’s competition has attracted even more entries, compared with 2023.
The coveted North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards go back more than 30 years.
They celebrate excellence and innovation of food and drink producers in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.
68 entries across nine categories
Economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One) now runs the awards in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council.
This year a total of 46 businesses submitted 68 entries across nine categories.
Of these, 33 were shortlisted after two days of judging by industry leaders and category experts.
Winners will be unveiled at a new-look awards dinner at Meldrum House Country Hotel, Oldmeldrum, on May 9.
One food drink and agriculture director Peter Cook said: “It is tremendous to see an increase in both the number of entries and number of businesses participating this year, and the new names taking part for the first time.
“This mirrors the development and growth of the industry in north-east Scotland.
“For every entrant, whether listed or not, the awards are a chance to learn from the judging process and promote their product and people.
“One will work with every ambitious business to ensure they are all winners in the marketplace.”
The 2024 awards recognise achievements including the best new food and drink products through to the most innovative company, rising star and team of the year.
Past gongs have often been a springboard for producers expanding into new markets.
This year’s event has ESS, part of Compass Group UK and Ireland, as its title sponsor.
Other sponsors include Spar Scotland, Strachans, Serco NorthLink Ferries, CMS, Scotland Food & Drink and Developing the Young Workforce North East Scotland.
Calibre of entries ‘very high’
ESS energy, government and infrastructure culinary director Graham Singer said: “Our head chef, Lindsay Prior, and I were delighted to be part of the judging panels. The calibre of entries was very high and it’s always fantastic to meet local suppliers who showcase the very best local produce.”
All the finalists for the 2024 North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards
Best food and drink tourism experience
- Aberdeen Cocktail Week
- SeaFest Peterhead
- The Lobster Shop
- Westerton Farmers
- Wild Food Stories
Best young business
- Cabezon Beverage
- CocoCaramel
- D!P
- Reynolds Cocktails
Business growth award
- AGD Duff and Partners
- Amity Fish Company
- Auchmaliddie Mains Beef & Lamb
- Mackie’s of Scotland
Team of the year
- Amity Fish Company
- Raw Culture/Singularity Sauce Co
- Scottish Pig Producers
- Walker’s Shortbread
Rising star of the year
- Luke Burnett, of Marshall’s Farm Shop
- Fraser Chapman, of ANM Group
- Emma Irvine, of Rora Dairy
- Leona Rhind, of Dean’s of Huntly
Most innovative business
- Associated Seafoods
- Brew Toon
- Mackie’s of Scotland
- Raw Culture
- Singularity Sauce Co
Best new food
- Amity Fish Company’s fish pie
- Balmoral Game’s venison kofta
- Kincardine Castle Kitchen’s seeded rye crackers, with Scottish sea salt and olive oil
- Maclean’s Highland Bakery’s luxury, all-butter Scottish shortbread selection
- Mearns Marmalades’ heather-honeyed red grapefruit preservative
- Singularity Sauce Co’s buffalo hot sauce
Best new drink (low or no alcohol)
- Brew Toon’s and Summerhouse Drinks’ St Clement’s Radler
- Burnside Brewery’s Wayfinder
- Figment Coffee Company’s Beanstalk home compostable speciality coffee pods
- Raw Culture’s Raw Culture reimagined!
Overall best new drink
- Ellon Spirit Company’s sloe gin
- Fierce Beer’s Fierce Cerveza four-pack
- Little Brown Dog Spirits’ Aberdeenshire Foraged Gin Unlimited Edition
- Little Brown Dog Spirits’ Wee Mongrel blended rum
- Lost Loch Spirits’s Cutaway rum
- Reynolds Cocktails’ single-serve cocktail pouches and Christmas gift boxes
