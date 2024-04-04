Peterhead resident forced to deal with sewage spilling into garden and kitchen sink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead resident forced to deal with sewage spilling into garden and kitchen sink

A mum-of-one has criticised her housing association for the length of time it took to resolve the issue.

By Ellie Milne
Water gathering in sink and sewage leaking in garden
Water and sewage have been spilling in to the garden and kitchen sink of the north-east home. been Images: Supplied.

A Peterhead resident has criticised her housing association for how long it took drainage issues in her home to be fixed – including sewage spilling into her kitchen sink.

The mum-of-one, who did not wish to be named, has lived in the property for almost three years and first started noticing the sinks, toilets and showers taking “forever” to drain back in January.

She reported the issue to Sanctuary Scotland which recorded it as an “emergency” and said they would send out a contractor that day.

However, the issue could not be resolved because further investigation was required.

The resident said she has had to go back and forth with Sanctuary a number of times over the past couple of months – while the issue has become more and more severe.

Sewage spilling into kitchen sink at Peterhead home

This past weekend, she said the situation was “worse than ever” with sewage spilling into her front garden and kitchen sink from her own home and the neighbour’s.

“It was disgusting,” she said. “Nobody seemed to think it was an emergency. Is it acceptable to have sewage coming up your kitchen sink?

“I could cope with the water not draining away, but not the sewage. It was getting worse every time the sink or toilet was used.

“My 16-year-old son has a learning disability and I couldn’t explain it to him or why he couldn’t have a bath which is part of his routine.

“The smell outside was also horrendous so I was worried about my neighbours. It was all dragging on and on, and I knew the smell would get worse as the weather got warmer.”

Sewage spilling from drain
Sewage has been spilling out onto the proerty’s front garden and driveway. Image: Supplied.

Issue resolved by Scottish Water

The Peterhead resident was finally able to get an appointment booked in this month but the contractor was not willing to bring it forward when she reported the further sewage problems.

“I couldn’t live like this anymore,” she said.

Her dad ended up getting in touch with Environmental Health who advised them to contact Scottish Water.

“They came out within an hour and were able to find out what the issue was,” she continued.

“They removed a manhole cover and unblocked the drain so I no longer have sewage on the drive.

“A tree root was also found when they dug down where the water and smell was coming from, so they are going to come back to remove that too.”

She has questioned why Sanctuary did not contact Scottish Water back in January, describing the situation as “beyond a joke”.

Blue chalk showing where the drain issue has originated
Scottish Water have marked out the problem area. Image: Supplied.

Apology from housing association

Almost six weeks after the problem was first reported, the mum-of-one is now able to use the facilities in her home without fear of sewage spilling out.

“I was a lost cause,” she added. “I didn’t know what to do and they didn’t seem to care.”

The housing association has now apologised for the amount of time it has taken for the sewage and drainage problem to be fixed.

A spokesperson for Sanctuary Scotland said: “We are pleased this issue has now been resolved.

“While the problem was not straightforward to address, we apologise that it took longer than it should have done for work to be arranged and for the inconvenience this situation has caused.”

