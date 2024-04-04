‘We braced on the floor until it passed’: Aberdeen expat describes Taiwan earthquake terror

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We braced on the floor until it passed’: Aberdeen expat describes Taiwan earthquake terror

Danny Taylor, from Bridge of Don, recalled how his apartment started "swaying left to right".

By Chris Cromar
DannyTaylor is in Taiwan.
DannyTaylor is in Taiwan.

An Aberdeen man living in Taiwan has described the terrifying moment he and his wife waited for a 7.4 magnitude earthquake which hit the country to pass.

Nine people died in the earthquake – Taiwan’s biggest in nearly 25 years – with more than 1,000 people injured and another 34 still missing.

Danny Taylor, 32 – who is originally from Bridge of Don – lives in the country’s capital Taipei, which is located around 110 miles north of the epicentre of the earthquake near Hualien.

The quake cracked some walls in his apartment – which is on the sixth floor of a ten-story block – that he shares with his wife Sonya, also 32.

The couple have lived there for the past 18 months.

Sonya and Danny Taylor standing on top of mountain on Taiwan.
Sonya and Danny Taylor both live in Taiwan’s capital Taipei. Image: Danny Taylor.

‘It felt like forever’

The expat who works in the offshore wind industry recalled the moment the earthquake hit to The P&J.

“We were lying in bed and I felt the bed rocking,” he explained.

“Since we’ve had minor tremors in the past, I just thought it would be one of those. But then it got really, really violent and the whole building started swaying left to right.

Danny and Sonya Taylor's flat Taiwan earthquake damage.
A wall cracked at Mr and Mrs Taylor’s apartment due to the earthquake. Image: Danny Taylor.

“I sprung out of bed, grabbed my wife and braced on the floor of the bedroom until it passed.

“I can’t tell you how long it lasted – it felt like forever – but was probably only about a minute or two.

“Things started falling off the walls and even the walls themselves started cracking in the building and in the apartment block.

“It eventually stopped, but it was pretty scary.”

‘There was a lot of damage’

The Scottish expat said there has been a “lot of damage” caused to the capital city.

There are countless smashed windows which have resulted in glass being scattered on the street.

There were also reports of smashed cars and shops being ravaged,

And the country has been hit with internet outages and power cuts.

After the earthquake, there were more than 200 aftershocks – many of which were at 6.5 magnitude or over with more expected in the coming days.

With more than 600 people still stranded, efforts to find them are ongoing.

Several damaged buildings are already being demolished in Hualien, where the city’s Uranus building leans perilously downwards.

As well as this, boulders “the size of cars” are being removed from near railway lines.

Since the 1999 earthquake struck – which claimed more than 2,400 lives and injured more than 11,300 – Mr Taylor said the country is clearly well-prepared for devastating incidents of this nature.

Rescuers searching in Taiwan earthquake damage.
Rescuers are still trying to find missing people. Image: National Fire Agency handout/EPA/EFE/Shutterstock.

“The building I’m in now is quite new, so I think they’re built to certain standards,” he said.

“In terms of how quickly they bounced back, in Taipei it’s fairly quick.

“There are still some tremors, but it’s definitely calmed down.”

