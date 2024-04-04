Search launched to locate Peterhead teenager missing for over 24 hours

A major search is underway in the Peterhead area to trace a teenager who has been missing for over 24 hours.

Teigan-Leigh Bruce was last seen in the north-east town at around 6.15pm on Wednesday.

More than 24 hours on, police have issued an appeal for information to help trace the missing 15-year-old.

Officers have shared an image of Teigan-Leigh on social media to assist with their inquiries.

She is described as 5ft 2inch tall, with long fair hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0226/4th.