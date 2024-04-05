Man, 63, taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on South Deeside Road

A man has been rushed to hospital following a collision on South Deeside Road yesterday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 4pm on Thursday, April 4 on the B9077 near Milltimber.

It involved two vehicles.

Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the scene, with the road closed for a period due to the crash.

A 63-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.15pm on Thursday, April 4, police were called to a two-vehicle crash on the South Deeside Road, near Milltimber, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 63-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”