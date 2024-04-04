South Deeside Road closed following collision

South Deeside Road at Milltimber has been closed following a collision.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to B9007 at around 4.15pm after the accident, which happened just before the Milltimber Brae bridge.

Emergency services remain at the scene and both lanes are closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.15pm on Thursday, 4 April, 2024, police were called to South Deeside Road, near Milltimber, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and recovery will be arranged.”

Fire Service also called to South Deeside Road collision

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also called to South Deeside Road following the collision.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the crash at 4.22pm.

“We tasked two appliances from Altens and Aberdeen and firefighters used a winch and small tools at the scene.

“The stop message came in at 5.02pm.”