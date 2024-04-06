Top bakers support Aberdeen ‘baking queen’ as she fights back from breast cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Top bakers support Aberdeen ‘baking queen’ as she fights back from breast cancer diagnosis

The Big Booby Bake Sale will take place on Sunday, May 5 to raise funds for ARI.

By Ellie Milne
Mechelle Clark outside Melt
Mechele Clark, who used to run Melt in Aberdeen, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. Image: Mechelle Clark.

Seven of the best bakers from across the north-east will come together next month to support Aberdeen’s ‘baking queen’.

Industry stalwart Mechelle Clark, who formerly owned grilled cheese shop Melt, has rallied the group to help organise The Big Booby Bake Sale.

She hopes to raise as much money as possible for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following her own shock health scare.

The 41-year-old was diagnosed with the BRCA 1 gene six years ago and was told she had breast cancer during an annual check in 2022.

She underwent a double mastectomy and an 18-hour reconstruction but complications, including sepsis, have meant she has had to have 11 further surgeries with more expected.

Mechelle Clark
Mechelle has rallied fellow bakers from the north-east to bring The Big Booby Bake Sale to Aberdeen. Image: Mechelle Clark.

Giving back through baking

Mechelle, who is head baker at Trellis Coffee Shop and the Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh, said her “whole world completely changed” when she was diagnosed.

She has now decided to give back to the plastics and burns unit at ARI where mastectomy reconstructions are carried out.

With the help of other local bakers, she will host The Big Booby Bake Sale at Parx Cafe on Sunday, May 5 between 11am and 3pm.

All of the funds raised will go towards state-of-the-art boxes for patients and much-needed kit for the unit.

Two croissants on a plate
Mechelle’s croissants, available at Trellis Coffee Shop, will be among the baked goods on sale on May 5. Image: Mechelle Clark.

She said: “I wanted to bring the best bakers in the region together to help raise funds for such a vital ward in ARI as I was compelled to help and support the wonderful nurses and surgeons who saved my life on several occasions.

“I’ll never be able to thank them for what they have done for me.

“As a baker the way I can give back is by doing what I do best, baking. This gathering of the ultimate bakers in the region will see everyone enjoy a day of bread, croissants and fundraising.

“This is a first-of-its-kind opportunity to taste and purchase incredible products in one place and we’ll have so much on offer that those coming along to support will definitely leave more than satisfied.”

Bake sale in Aberdeen

Parx Cafe interior
The Big Booby Bake Sale will be held at Parx Cafe in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.

The delicious bakes will be donated by Bandit Bakery, Sourcloud Bakes, Feingeback, The Crusty Slice, The Highlanders Bakehouse and The Culinary Kiwi Bird.

The team at Parx Cafe will also be selling goods on the day, as well as offering up their Rubislaw Terrace premises for free.

Owner Kirsty Moncrieff added: “I was always a big fan of Melt and have been following Mechelle’s baking journey closely as she has absolutely grown into one of the best bakers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Her brownies are legendary.

“Since Mechelle shared her breast cancer story with me I have been blown away by how brave and strong she is. She’s an absolute powerhouse of a woman and her bakes, well, they speak for themselves.

“Parx is absolutely delighted to be a part of the Big Booby Bake Sale in May.”

