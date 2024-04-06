Top bakers support Aberdeen ‘baking queen’ as she fights back from breast cancer diagnosis

Seven of the best bakers from across the north-east will come together next month to support Aberdeen’s ‘baking queen’.

Industry stalwart Mechelle Clark, who formerly owned grilled cheese shop Melt, has rallied the group to help organise The Big Booby Bake Sale.

She hopes to raise as much money as possible for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following her own shock health scare.

The 41-year-old was diagnosed with the BRCA 1 gene six years ago and was told she had breast cancer during an annual check in 2022.

She underwent a double mastectomy and an 18-hour reconstruction but complications, including sepsis, have meant she has had to have 11 further surgeries with more expected.

Giving back through baking

Mechelle, who is head baker at Trellis Coffee Shop and the Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh, said her “whole world completely changed” when she was diagnosed.

She has now decided to give back to the plastics and burns unit at ARI where mastectomy reconstructions are carried out.

With the help of other local bakers, she will host The Big Booby Bake Sale at Parx Cafe on Sunday, May 5 between 11am and 3pm.

All of the funds raised will go towards state-of-the-art boxes for patients and much-needed kit for the unit.

She said: “I wanted to bring the best bakers in the region together to help raise funds for such a vital ward in ARI as I was compelled to help and support the wonderful nurses and surgeons who saved my life on several occasions.

“I’ll never be able to thank them for what they have done for me.

“As a baker the way I can give back is by doing what I do best, baking. This gathering of the ultimate bakers in the region will see everyone enjoy a day of bread, croissants and fundraising.

“This is a first-of-its-kind opportunity to taste and purchase incredible products in one place and we’ll have so much on offer that those coming along to support will definitely leave more than satisfied.”

Bake sale in Aberdeen

The delicious bakes will be donated by Bandit Bakery, Sourcloud Bakes, Feingeback, The Crusty Slice, The Highlanders Bakehouse and The Culinary Kiwi Bird.

The team at Parx Cafe will also be selling goods on the day, as well as offering up their Rubislaw Terrace premises for free.

Owner Kirsty Moncrieff added: “I was always a big fan of Melt and have been following Mechelle’s baking journey closely as she has absolutely grown into one of the best bakers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Her brownies are legendary.

“Since Mechelle shared her breast cancer story with me I have been blown away by how brave and strong she is. She’s an absolute powerhouse of a woman and her bakes, well, they speak for themselves.

“Parx is absolutely delighted to be a part of the Big Booby Bake Sale in May.”