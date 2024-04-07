EDIT: North-east artists and makers celebrated as lifestyle shop opens at new location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EDIT: North-east artists and makers celebrated as lifestyle shop opens at new location

A variety of unique products are available from EDIT in the Bon Accord Centre.

By Ellie Milne
EDIT in Bon Accord
The new EDIT store is now open in the Bon Accord Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Eclectic lifestyle store EDIT has returned to Aberdeen to showcase talent from across the north-east.

Products created by more than 30 artists, designers and makers are now available to purchase from a new shop in the Bon Accord Centre.

EDIT, delivered by Look Again at Gray’s School of Art and Deemouth Artist Studios, started as a three-month pop up on Upperkirkgate in 2022 to help activate empty shop units in the city.

Due to its overwhelming popularity, it ended up staying open for more than a year.

Clothes for sail on rails in EDIT
Apparell designs have links to the north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Now, the EDIT team have partnered with Bon Accord and relocated to the former Kurt Geiger unit in the lower mall.

“It’s a candy store for the eyes,” said Sally Reaper from Look Again. “It pops. You walk past and can’t ignore it.

“It’s your one-stop shop where you’ll be able to get something unique which has been made by somebody here in the north-east or who has a connection to the area.

“We want the city to get behind it.”

EDIT till point
An array of gifts and cards are for sale in the lifestyle store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

EDIT relocates to Bon Accord

A variety of products are available to buy, from apparel and jewellery, to gifts and cards, across a wide range of price points.

All of the works on sale will be on rotation with more designers – whose names are all displayed at the store entrance – getting involved.

“It’s exciting,” Sally added. “And, great for Gray’s students because they can understand how to be commercial.

“These types of shops are important because, without them, where would these makers get the opportunity to sell their work in Aberdeen?”

Sally Reaper, director of Look Again at Gray's School of Art smiling in front of two framed artworks.
Sally Reaper, director of Look Again at Gray’s School of Art. Image: RGU.

Alongside Peter Baxter from Deemouth Artist Studios, Sally has directed the project, while Claire Bruce and Jo Davidson have created the branding and visual marketing.

“We wanted EDIT to become a thing in itself to support the makers,” Claire shared. “It was important to give it a brand so it can become more than a market or a pop-up.

“All the nice touches, such as the postcards and wrapping, enhance the experience for the customers. The makers all have their own versions of that but EDIT is now an umbrella for them.

“We hope it becomes a permanent foothold in the city to showcase all their work.”

Meet our makers wall in EDIT
All of the names of the makers can be found on the wall at the entrance to the store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Meet the makers

One of the things which makes EDIT unique is the designers and makers donning their customer service caps once a month to work in the shop.

This means customers can have conversations with the artists who can also receive feedback and go back to their studios and adapt their work.

Mhairi McBeath, who creates handmade ceramics from Deemouth Artist Studios in Torry, said it has been “great” interacting with the public in the new space.

“It’s been super busy with people coming in and asking questions,” she said. “That’s what we wanted – to engage with the public and encourage them to shop local and help regenerate Aberdeen.”

Mugs designed and made by Mhairi McBeath
Handmade ceramic mugs by Mhairi McBeath Designs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The 22-year-old started volunteering in the city’s art scene when she was a teenager and graduated from Gray’s School of Art last year.

“I wanted to hit the ground running and get started in what I want to do,” she said. “Being exposed to the scene from a young age really pushed me into it.

“Getting the studio space was fantastic coming out of art school and it’s been go, go, go from there.”

EDIT sign at front of the store
The EDIT branding is present throughout the store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘Massive for the creative community’

Dan Allen, who took over the role of dean of Gray’s School of Art in October, also highlighted the invaluable opportunities EDIT offers recent graduates.

“Everything we do at RGU is about providing an education to place our graduates in the best possible place to succeed,” he said.

“For makers, artists and designers, a project such as EDIT offers them a tremendous opportunity to understand how businesses would look after their profession.

“One of the biggest challenges for students in an art school is they don’t always get the opportunity to step back and see their work through others’ eyes. This project gives them that.

Bobble hats and Aberdeen mugs on display in EDIT
Many products have been inspired by Aberdeen and the north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“So, it’s big for our students, but it’s also massive for the creative community of Aberdeen.

“EDIT provides a platform many makers have been starved of for many years.”

The shop is open from 11am to 2pm between Wednesday and Friday, and from 10am to 5pm on Saturdays.

3