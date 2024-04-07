Midnight mission for Braemar MRT to rescue ‘ill equipped’ couple hillwalking on King’s private estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midnight mission for Braemar MRT to rescue ‘ill equipped’ couple hillwalking on King’s private estate

The walkers - from Glasgow - were seen by others out walking on the Balmoral Estate earlier in the day.

By Mike Merritt
Braemar Mountain Rescue MRT were called to a midnight rescue on Lochnagar on the Braemar estate.
Braemar Mountain Rescue Teamwas called to assist a couple at Lochnagar. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Two exhausted hillwalkers were rescued in darkness on the King’s private Scottish estate at the weekend.

The husband and wife were on a camping trip, but came unstuck on Lochnagar, the mountain immortalised by King Charles in his children’s book, The Old Man of Lochnagar.

In total 12 members of Braemar Mountain Rescue Team – whose patron is King Charles – and six from Aberdeen MRT were sent to reach the pair who were walking on Balmoral.

The couple, in their 30s from the Glasgow area, raised the alarm at around 10.10pm on Friday and were located just before midnight about 3,000 feet up the peak.

They were eventually taken safely off the hill by 2.45pm on Saturday.

‘They could have been better equipped’

“They could have been better equipped – they had no head torch for example,” said Malcolm MacIntyre, operations manager of Braemar MRT.

“They had camping gear and had spent the previous night in one bothy and were heading to another which involved going over Lochnagar.

“But they were overcome by the conditions and were very tired.

“They had the bare minimum of equipment for the conditions. It was a particularly dark night and not having a head torch was a problem.

“It is a timely warning that whatever the conditions on the hill be well prepared.”

 

