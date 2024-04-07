Police believe missing Emily McDonald may have travelled to Aberdeen or Peterhead

Police have launched an appeal to help trace Emily McDonald who has been reported missing.

Emily was last seen in the East Renfrewshire area of Glasgow at about 11pm on Thursday.

It is believed she may have since travelled to the Aberdeen or Peterhead areas.

Emily is described as being 5ft 2ins tall with brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black hooded jumper, beige cargo trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with information about Emily’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident reference MPR9753750424.