Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead town centre restaurant plans as pub launches expansion bid

Meanwhile, new grocery shops could be coming to Aberdeen and plans have been formed to protect historic city centre buildings from sewer flooding.

By Ben Hendry
A clothes shop could become a new Peterhead restaurant.
A clothes shop could become a new Peterhead restaurant. Image: Denny Andonova/Roddie Reid

A Peterhead pub could be expanding by opening a new restaurant, a pair of grocery stores could be opening in Aberdeen and a Mearns farm shop wants to create an outdoor dining area.

All these and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils.

And we begin our latest instalment with news that a new tattoo parlour is coming to Ellon.

Tattooist opening new studio

Ligita Sabeckas has been given permission to transform a former hair salon at 15 Market Street in Ellon town centre.

The MK Hair Studio is in line for a makeover. Image: Google Maps

The building was formerly the town’s SNP HQ.

Peterhead-based Mr Sabeckas will run it as Painful Pleasure Ink.

Heated garden ‘pods’ planned for Aberdeen students

After a rainy few days, we are finally entering the time of year when (fingers crossed) many of us will be able to enjoy some more time in the garden.

And the owners of the Mealmarket student flats in Aberdeen city centre want to make sure its young inhabitants are able to make the most of its outdoor area.

The Mealmarket Exchange student flats in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Google Earth

Owners want to erect a heated “focal point” pavilion for their brainy inhabitants to study and socialise in, along with seating “pods”.

Manchester-based Roost Propco 3 Ltd say the pavilion would have its own communal kitchenette, large dining table and comfy sofas.

Architects add: “This will provide much needed amenity and social space, which is lacking in the existing accommodation.”

How the garden area looks just now. Image: 56Three architects
And here is how it could look after the revamp. Image: 56Three architects
A glimpse inside the planned pavilion, with the study “pods” in the background. Image: 56Three architects

New Aberdeen corner shop plans

Meanwhile, on the city’s Westburn Road, an accountancy office could be turned into a new corner shop.

The building could soon be put to new use. Image: Google Maps

Applicants Annai Mary, run by Joney Thanabalasingham, wants to open it as a Family Shopper grocery store.

The building has been the home of Granite Accountants for years.

The unit is on the corner of Mile End Avenue. Image: Google Maps

New shop could be opening on Dyce wasteland

And over in Dyce, plans that have been simmering away for a while are back on the table.

Efforts to build a store and flat at a site in the heart of the suburb were thwarted in 2017.

The spot in Dyce. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

More proposals for the spot next to the church hall on Victoria Street were sent to Aberdeen City Council last April, but withdrawn weeks later.

Unimpressed worshippers at the adjacent Dyce Parish Church complained that space used by its congregation for parking had been fenced off.

How the shop could look. Image: Ken Mathieson architects

Now Fleet Properties has submitted fresh proposals for the site of demolished public toilets, hoping it might be third time lucky.

The shop would come with its own EV charging point if approved.

Flood defences planned for historic area of Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Virginia Street is a part of the city steeped in history.

It was formed in 1768 on what was the “shorelands”.

Prior to this, water from the harbour would reach the foot of Castlehill.

The street has a storied past. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Its name comes from the American state the city shared booming trade links with at the time, with neighbouring Sugarhouse Lane a clear allusion to the product of the slavery plantations the city profited from.

There has since been an awareness drive to make people aware that these street names are so closely tied to the “horror of slavery”. 

And the historic street is home to “the oldest established transport business in the world”.

The Shore Porters haulage firm dates back to 1498, and has a huge warehouse there.

The large warehouse. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And though water from the harbour no longer cascades through this part of the city, it turns out it’s no stranger to flooding in 2024…

Plans have now been lodged to protect the Shore Porters building from the threat of rising waters from sewers.

‘Sewer flooding can cause significant damage’

Bell Ingram Design has written to the council about the issue on behalf of Scottish Water.

They want to install “flood mitigation doors” to shield the structure from ingress.

These doors would be replaced. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Documents state: “In some areas, sewer flooding occurs during periods of heavy rainfall, causing significant damage to building fabric and contents when it enters a property.

“When sewer flooding occurs in this area of Aberdeen, it travels overground and
enters buildings via external doors which front onto public roads and footpaths.

“Buildings have been flooded internally on multiple occasions since 2020.”

Other commercial premises would have defences installed too. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

They confirm that “ongoing investigations” are taking place to “establish the cause”.

How will flood defences protect old building?

Three external doors at the warehouse will be swapped for new “uPVC flood mitigation doors” and a “rapid assembly flood barrier” would be installed in front of the roller shutters.

Papers explain: “The proposed flood doors have an ‘active flood seal’ mechanism which significantly reduces the risk of internal flooding.

“The mechanism is activated automatically during any flood event and is not dependent on human intervention.”

Scottish Water is looking into the issue. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Defences would also be installed at other buildings along Virginia Street.

And similar proposals have been formed for properties on Marischal Street which back onto historic Theatre Lane.

There will be similar efforts along the rustic Theatre Lane. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Kintore man under fire for putting up rogue fence

Putting up a garden fence can sometimes require a bit more than a few planks and a tin of Ronseal.

What might seem like a mundane process can spark disputes, and might need paperwork to be signed off by the local authority.

The fence in Kintore. Image: Katrina Denholm architect

And such was the case in Kintore, when Torryburn Court resident Andrew Douglas decided to put one up.

After erecting the fence on property he owns in the village, a complaint was received and officials got in touch telling him it would need special permission.

Kintore resident Paul Davison then penned a letter of objection to the council, urging decision-makers to refuse the application.

The fence is bigger than the one next to it… Image: Katrina Denholm architect 

He said it was a safety hazard, impacting on views of traffic and pedestrians at the B977 junction at Gauchhill Road, and went against rules imposed when the houses there were built.

The local community council agreed, saying the fence was too tall and cut off “previously open” space.

So what did the council say?

The planning department has now officially ordered the 1.8m high timber fence be removed.

They say it results in the loss of 138sq m of open space, and is an “alien addition to the streetscene”.

Is this the end of the road for the garden structure? Image: Katrina Denholm architect 

There was a similar row about the height of a fence in the Powis area of Aberdeen last year.

That time, the owner claimed she had to erect it due to antisocial behavior from neighbours. She was eventually allowed to keep it when she agreed to chop the controversial fence down in size a bit.

Mearns farm shop has expansion plans

Sillyflatt Farm, just off the road between Inverbervie and Gourdon along the Mearns coast, began diversifying by selling flowers a few years ago.

It is owned by Ailsa and Jan-Georg van Rooyen.

Sillyflatt Farm. Image: Google Maps

Ailsa told us back then that the 140-acre plot had been in her family for 70 years, but needed to change to “have a future”.

Since that time, they have expanded further.

In 2020, the couple were given permission for a new farm shop.

Sillyflatt Fare, Flowers and Gatherings offers meat, veg and other locally sourced treats.

Ailsa van Rooyen picking some flowers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 

They now want to base a coffee truck at the spot to sell snacks, with a covered outdoor seating area.

This should “take advantage of the substantial views” out to sea while “attracting visitors, tourists and enhancing the local offering”.

The location of the Mearns attraction. Image: Google Maps

It would be built over a disused silage pit which has been redundant for 20 years.

And the venture would create one full-time job, along with two part-time positions.

It comes after Mearns locals last year bemoaned the loss of a coffee shop in nearby St Cyrus.

They feared drouthy day-trippers might struggle to find anywhere to pop in for a refreshment when the Old Bakery was turned into a house. 

Tarragon outdoor area APPROVED

And now we move to an outdoor dining area in a more urban setting.

Last week, we revealed that the popular Tarragon restaurant in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen was seeking permission for an al fresco area.

Tarragon outdoor seating could soon add an al fresco touch to Rosemount.
Tarragon outdoor seating could soon add an al fresco touch to Rosemount. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It came after owner Graham Mitchell persuaded the council to move some bins that were blocking the spot.

He told us the outdoor plans would boost footfall in Rosemount while creating a cool continental vibe.

These bins have been shifted. Image: Google Maps

Now, Aberdeen City Council has given him the go-ahead to proceed with the project.

Mr Mitchell took to social media to tell fans it would be “coming soon”.

New Peterhead bar restaurant planned for town centre

And now we finish this week’s round-up with news of a Blue Toon pub seeking to branch out with an expansion.

Owners of the Caley Bar and Cube nightclub, Carl and Robin Hansen, want to take over the empty Dorothy Jacks clothes shop next door on Chapel Street.

Carl and Robin Hansen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
North-east institution Dorothy Jacks shut up shop about a year ago. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Blueprints sent to Aberdeenshire Council indicate how the former store could become a new Peterhead bar/restaurant.

It would have space for about 50 diners.

The ladieswear store next to the pub. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson
Here is how the clothes shop could be converted into the new Peterhead town centre pub restaurant. Image: Caley Bar

Do you think Peterhead town centre needs another restaurant? Let us know in our comments section below

Meanwhile, at the rear, there would be an extension creating more room for the Caley Bar.

The new restaurant plans come amid major efforts to rejuvenate Peterhead town centre, with the UK Government pledging £20m to the cause.

We asked how residents wanted the cash spent… 

You can see the plans here:

