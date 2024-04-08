Are you ready? Scooter coming to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Are you ready? Scooter coming to Aberdeen

The hardcore and rave group have one date in the Granite City later this year.

By Graham Fleming
The trio are set to play in Aberdeen later this year.
The trio are set to play in Aberdeen later this year.

German techno and rave group Scooter have announced they are playing in Aberdeen later this year.

Taking their worldwide tour to the UK this October, Granite City fans of the 90s hardcore band will be delighted the P&J Live is one of the destinations.

Performing their ‘Thirty, Rough and Dirty!’ show, the night promises “an unforgettable party and celebration of Scooter hits old and new”.

Scooter band members.
90s techno fans will be delighted at the news.

The trio have one date at the Dyce venue, which is October 30 of this year which kicks off at 6pm.

Tickets are set to go on general sale on Friday April 12 at 10am, although customers of mobile network Three have access to a pre-sale.

The tour is set to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary and also the release of their new studio album ‘Open Your Mind and Your Trousers’.

The album boasts 15 tracks in their signature style including ‘Techno is Back’, ‘Rave and Shout’, ‘Waste Your Youth’, ‘For Those About To Rave’.

Poster for Scooter's Thirty, Rough and Dirty tour.
The tour includes two Scotland dates.

Scooter returns on UK-wide tour

The group have also announced a second date which is set to be played at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro which takes place the following day.

The complete list of UK tour dates can be found below.

  • Aberdeen / P&J Live / 30.10.24
  • Glasgow / OVO Hydro / 31.10.24
  • Dublin / 3Arena / 02.11.24
  • Birmingham / 02 Academy / 04.11.24
  • Newcastle / Utilita Arena / 05.11.24
  • Manchester / Warehouse Project / 07.11.24
  • London / OVO Arena Wembley / 08.11.24
  • Cardiff / Utilita Arena / 09.11.24

James Martin also announced for Aberdeen show

Meanwhile, celebrity chef James Martin has also been announced to be coming to the P&J Live next year.

Following other sell-out tours across Britain, the cook will be preparing a number of mouth-watering dishes in front of a live audience.

Chef James Martin to bring his cookshow live to P&J Live in 2025

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The family of Angela Joss looking at the newly unveiled tribute mural on the Everyday Heroes wall in Aberdeen.
'She was so loved': Emotional family unveils lasting tribute to Angela Joss in Aberdeen…
The incident took place near the Redcloak Co-op and chipper.
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Stonehaven hit-and-run
Stock Fire engine
Bumbling Aberdeen dealer caught after cannabis kitchen fire
AIDAsol in Aberdeen.
Season's first cruise ship arrives - but tourists shuttled into Aberdeen by small boats…
Andrew Allan, the thief that Aberdeen mum and daughter forced to return items
Aberdeen man had cannabis factory in bedroom to pay off funeral debt
Sarah Smith, of lightbulb.coach.
Meet the Aberdeen mum coaching people all over the world
Mirror image: Russell Anderson, of Aberdein Considine
Russell Anderson: Is now the perfect time for some financial spring cleaning?
Duncan's of Banchory plans have been approved.
Duncan's of Banchory flats plan approved and new Fraserburgh statue revealed
James Martin
Chef James Martin to bring his cookshow live to P&J Live in 2025
Pennan Inn
Delight as Pennan Inn owners announce reopening date

Conversation