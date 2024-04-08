Are you ready? Scooter coming to Aberdeen

German techno and rave group Scooter have announced they are playing in Aberdeen later this year.

Taking their worldwide tour to the UK this October, Granite City fans of the 90s hardcore band will be delighted the P&J Live is one of the destinations.

Performing their ‘Thirty, Rough and Dirty!’ show, the night promises “an unforgettable party and celebration of Scooter hits old and new”.

The trio have one date at the Dyce venue, which is October 30 of this year which kicks off at 6pm.

Tickets are set to go on general sale on Friday April 12 at 10am, although customers of mobile network Three have access to a pre-sale.

The tour is set to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary and also the release of their new studio album ‘Open Your Mind and Your Trousers’.

The album boasts 15 tracks in their signature style including ‘Techno is Back’, ‘Rave and Shout’, ‘Waste Your Youth’, ‘For Those About To Rave’.

Scooter returns on UK-wide tour

The group have also announced a second date which is set to be played at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro which takes place the following day.

The complete list of UK tour dates can be found below.

Aberdeen / P&J Live / 30.10.24

Glasgow / OVO Hydro / 31.10.24

Dublin / 3Arena / 02.11.24

Birmingham / 02 Academy / 04.11.24

Newcastle / Utilita Arena / 05.11.24

Manchester / Warehouse Project / 07.11.24

London / OVO Arena Wembley / 08.11.24

Cardiff / Utilita Arena / 09.11.24

James Martin also announced for Aberdeen show

Meanwhile, celebrity chef James Martin has also been announced to be coming to the P&J Live next year.

Following other sell-out tours across Britain, the cook will be preparing a number of mouth-watering dishes in front of a live audience.