RHASS calls on the people of Scotland to share farming stories

The 240 Years of Stories initiative will be taken forward in collaboration with the OnRecord – Memories of Rural Life.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Logan family from left James, Anna, Willie, Hamish and Elinor.
The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) is calling on people to share their farming stories from across the decades to mark its 240th anniversary.

Over the next 12 months, the 240 Years of Stories initiative hopes to bring to life tales that relay people’s experiences within the industry, as well as memories of attending the Royal Highland Show.

The stories shared with RHASS will be taken forward in collaboration with the OnRecord – Memories of Rural Life, makers of OnFarm podcast The Scotsman Publications (National World).

RHASS to bring farming tales to life

Alan Laidlaw, RHASS chief executive said: “The very reason RHASS continues to exist today hasn’t changed and that is to champion agriculture and support those who live and work within it.

“It’s those who have a connection with the sector and industry that we’d love to hear from.

“Whether you were brought up on a farm, have family who own a farm or have historic tales of generations gone by who worked within the sector and contributed in some way to the industry, we’d love to hear your stories.

“In gathering tales old and new, we can help preserve these stories so that 240 years from now, future generations can learn and enjoy what has gone before them.”

‘We’d love to hear your stories’ says chief executive

North Berwick arable and potato farmer James Logan, who will take on the role as chairman of RHASS in the summer, has already shared some of his family’s memories at Athelstaneford Mains.

Willie Logan.
James’ father Willie is now 92 and lives just seven miles away at Samuelston South Mains.

He farmed from 1953, when his father died, to 1990 when James took over.

Willie said: “My memories of farming stem back to when horsepower helped plough the fields and when we used hessian sacks which belonged to the railway company to store and transport stock across the country.

“I even remember picking turnip crops in the winter with my bare hands and having to warm them up under the tap to be able to eat my lunch.”

James added: “There are so many other similar stories out there which stretch across generations in how farmland has evolved, the positive impact people have made to the industry and how the use of land has changed to support the future food or supply requirements of wider society.

“I hope that others come forward to share their tales and help to create a bank of stories that can be preserved for years to come.”

More information is available at: https://240years.rhass.org.uk/

