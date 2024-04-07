Chef James Martin to bring his cookshow live to P&J Live in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chef James Martin to bring his cookshow live to P&J Live in 2025

Star of Saturday mornings on STV James Martin will be cooking up a storm at his live show at the P&J LIve in 2025

By Louise Glen
James Martin
James Martin will be at the P&J LIve in 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Celebrity chef James Martin is heading back on the road with his all-new live tour for 2025 including a night in Aberdeen at the P&J Live.

Following four sell-out tours James Martin Live will see the popular TV chef and best-selling author visit the city, combining the perfect ingredients of mouth-watering dishes with his warm Yorkshire wit.

The exciting and fast-moving show will visit P&J Live on Friday, March 7 2025.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday April 12.

“Be prepared for a laugh-out-loud, high-energy night out filled with tantalising flavours that will leave your taste buds craving,” said James, the host of Saturday Mornings With James Martin on STV.

“The live tours are brilliant so I can’t wait to get back out and do it all over again.

James Martin at the Taste of Grampian showcase in 2022.
James Martin at the Taste of Grampian showcase in 2022. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“If you’ve seen the live show previously then you know that our main aim is to have fun and if you haven’t been before, why not?”

He added: “I’m going to be cooking live on stage and hopefully you’ll pick up some tips to take to your own kitchen but above all else, let’s get together and have a laugh.”

James has been entertaining and educating the nation for three decades with his expert culinary skills both on screen and through his best-selling cookbooks.

Previous live tours have seen him build the “biggest and best bacon and cheese butty”, perform “surgery” on a Barbie doll to create a Baked Alaska, invite audience members to show off their tattoos and even pick up his guitar to perform live.

More than 65,000 people saw James’ last two tours to witness his expert culinary skills.

In 2025 audiences can expect a no-holds-barred night of entertainment, filled with delicious buttery recipes, comedy, cars, nostalgic stories and music.

Watch: James Martin and Si King charm north-east food and drink fans at Taste of Grampian

