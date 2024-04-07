Chef James Martin to bring his cookshow live to P&J Live in 2025

Celebrity chef James Martin is heading back on the road with his all-new live tour for 2025 including a night in Aberdeen at the P&J Live.

Following four sell-out tours James Martin Live will see the popular TV chef and best-selling author visit the city, combining the perfect ingredients of mouth-watering dishes with his warm Yorkshire wit.

The exciting and fast-moving show will visit P&J Live on Friday, March 7 2025.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday April 12.

“Be prepared for a laugh-out-loud, high-energy night out filled with tantalising flavours that will leave your taste buds craving,” said James, the host of Saturday Mornings With James Martin on STV.

“The live tours are brilliant so I can’t wait to get back out and do it all over again.

“If you’ve seen the live show previously then you know that our main aim is to have fun and if you haven’t been before, why not?”

He added: “I’m going to be cooking live on stage and hopefully you’ll pick up some tips to take to your own kitchen but above all else, let’s get together and have a laugh.”

James has been entertaining and educating the nation for three decades with his expert culinary skills both on screen and through his best-selling cookbooks.

Previous live tours have seen him build the “biggest and best bacon and cheese butty”, perform “surgery” on a Barbie doll to create a Baked Alaska, invite audience members to show off their tattoos and even pick up his guitar to perform live.

More than 65,000 people saw James’ last two tours to witness his expert culinary skills.

In 2025 audiences can expect a no-holds-barred night of entertainment, filled with delicious buttery recipes, comedy, cars, nostalgic stories and music.