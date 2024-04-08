Søstrene Grene: Sneak peek at what could be in store for new Aberdeen shop

Images shared with The Press and Journal have revealed what Aberdeen’s newest Danish retailer, Søstrene Grene, could look like inside.

Set to open in the Bon Accord shopping centre later this year, the store will offer stylish homewares and furniture.

Hopes that the brand will move into the centre were sparked after its name was added to the mall’s interactive map.

The site-plan sets out that the Danish retailer – nicknamed ‘little Ikea’ – will move into what was the former Jack Wills space, next to Swarovski on the ground floor.

How will Søstrene Grene Aberdeen look?

While Søstrene Grene will not confirm its move to Aberdeen or reveal details other than to expect updates in due course, it has shared images with The Press and Journal of what the new site might look like.

The three images taken at a different store give would-be customers a better idea of a store layout.

There is an impressive ‘wool wall’ which boasts different colours and styles for knitters.

The shops have a quaint feel and offer a variety of different homewares on the shelves.

Other items for sale include partyware, stationary, health and beauty products, as well as furniture including chairs, tables and storage.

Bon Accord has been approached for comment regarding the new store, but has not responded.

What is Søstrene Grene?

Søstrene Grene is a family-owned retailer, created by sisters Anna and Clare in 1973.

The chain now boasts more than 285 stores across the world, including locations such as Manchester, Dublin, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

It’s first Scottish store opened in Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre in 2022, with three more planned across the country.