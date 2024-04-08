Søstrene Grene: Sneak peek at what could be in store for new Aberdeen shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Søstrene Grene: Sneak peek at what could be in store for new Aberdeen shop

Images shared with The P&J reveal how the new store might look - with hopes for an impressive 'wool wall'.

By Graham Fleming
Will Aberdeen's store feature the popular 'wool wall'? Image: Sostrene Grene
Will Aberdeen's store feature the popular 'wool wall'? Image: Sostrene Grene

Images shared with The Press and Journal have revealed what Aberdeen’s newest Danish retailer, Søstrene Grene, could look like inside.

Set to open in the Bon Accord shopping centre later this year, the store will offer stylish homewares and furniture.

Hopes that the brand will move into the centre were sparked after its name was added to the mall’s interactive map.

The site-plan sets out that the Danish retailer – nicknamed ‘little Ikea’ – will move into what was the former Jack Wills space, next to Swarovski on the ground floor.

Are you excited for Aberdeen’s latest store opening? Image: Søstrene Grene.

How will Søstrene Grene Aberdeen look?

While Søstrene Grene will not confirm its move to Aberdeen or reveal details other than to expect updates in due course, it has shared images with The Press and Journal of what the new site might look like.

The three images taken at a different store give would-be customers a better idea of a store layout.

There is an impressive ‘wool wall’ which boasts different colours and styles for knitters.

They are set to offer a wide range of homewares instore. Image: Søstrene Grene.

The shops have a quaint feel and offer a variety of different homewares on the shelves.

Other items for sale include partyware, stationary, health and beauty products, as well as furniture including chairs, tables and storage.

Bon Accord has been approached for comment regarding the new store, but has not responded.

What is Søstrene Grene?

Søstrene Grene in Haderslev, Germany.

Søstrene Grene is a family-owned retailer, created by sisters Anna and Clare in 1973.

The chain now boasts more than 285 stores across the world, including locations such as Manchester, Dublin, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

It’s first Scottish store opened in Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre in 2022, with three more planned across the country.

EDIT: North-east artists and makers celebrated as lifestyle shop opens at new location

