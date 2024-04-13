Police lock down Aberdeen Street after ‘woman’s sudden death’ in car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police lock down Aberdeen Street after ‘woman’s sudden death’ in car

Officers were called to Willowpark Crescent following the sudden death of a woman within a car.

By Alberto Lejarraga & Graham Fleming
Police are patrolling the area as Willowpark Crescent remains cordoned off. Image: Graham Flemming.
Police are patrolling the area as Willowpark Crescent remains cordoned off. Image: Graham Flemming.

A woman has been found dead in a car on a residential street in Aberdeen.

Police have cordoned off Willowpark Crescent, near North Anderson Drive, following the incident.

Two police cars and a police van are parked outside a block of flats and officers have been seen going in and out of the building.

There is also a car parked outside the block that has been covered up.

It is believed that three ambulances arrived at the scene this morning but have now left the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.35am on Saturday, 13 April, 2024, police were called to North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen, following the sudden death of a woman within a car.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been made aware. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

‘We knew it was something serious’

A woman who lives across the street told The P&J she was “really scared” when she saw the ambulances arriving this morning.

She said: “I live across the street from the accident. I get really scared when something like this happens.

“We opened the curtains this morning and saw three ambulances. The police were here shortly after that. It happened around 11am this morning.”

It is believed three ambulance arrived at the scene this morning. Image: Graham Flemming
Police are patrolling the area and going in and out the building. Image: Graham Flemming

The resident continued: “I was worried it was maybe something that had happened in my building but I understand it was across the street.

“Because of the amount of ambulances, we knew it was something serious.”

