Police lock down Aberdeen Street after ‘woman’s sudden death’ in car

A woman has been found dead in a car on a residential street in Aberdeen.

Police have cordoned off Willowpark Crescent, near North Anderson Drive, following the incident.

Two police cars and a police van are parked outside a block of flats and officers have been seen going in and out of the building.

There is also a car parked outside the block that has been covered up.

It is believed that three ambulances arrived at the scene this morning but have now left the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.35am on Saturday, 13 April, 2024, police were called to North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen, following the sudden death of a woman within a car.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been made aware. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

‘We knew it was something serious’

A woman who lives across the street told The P&J she was “really scared” when she saw the ambulances arriving this morning.

She said: “I live across the street from the accident. I get really scared when something like this happens.

“We opened the curtains this morning and saw three ambulances. The police were here shortly after that. It happened around 11am this morning.”

The resident continued: “I was worried it was maybe something that had happened in my building but I understand it was across the street.

“Because of the amount of ambulances, we knew it was something serious.”