IN PICTURES: Doodles and poodles spend a paw-fect day at Castle Fraser

Did your pooch celebrate Doodle Dash's birthday at the weekend?

By Shanay Taylor
A birthday party at Castle Fraser - why not? Image: Hairy Dog Photography
A birthday party at Castle Fraser - why not? Image: Hairy Dog Photography

A doggy meet-up for doodles and poodles celebrated its ninth birthday at the weekend with a special visit to an iconic north-east castle.

Doodle Dash made the journey to Castle Fraser near Kemnay for a special walk which saw as many as 200 people attend.

Organiser Vivien McCallum Kelly told The P&J that she was stunned but delighted the group had lasted so long.

“When I first started I didn’t see it lasting nine years, but it has become a regular thing,” she said.

Jamie Emerson of Hairy Dog Photography was asked to take these incredible images on the day. Image: Hairy Dog Photography Aberdeen

“We meet the old regulars, who I call the Doodle Dashers. I also refer to them as a hardy bunch as they come out in all weathers.

“But we also see new faces come along all the time.”

Hundreds of owners turned out. Image: Hairy Dog Photography Aberdeen

‘People have made life long friends coming to Doodle Dash’

The 49-year-old decided to start the group for all types of doodle and poodle dogs after she got her very own furry companions, Ozzy and Buddy.

She spends her week surrounded by animals as she is also a dog walker in Aberdeen.

Vivien shared that if she is not out with her own dogs, she is walking doodles, poodles and a chihuahua with her business Rainbow Walkies Aberdeen.

Dogs loved the event. Image: Hairy Dog Photography Aberdeen

To mark yesterday’s special anniversary, she organised the grand meeting at Castle Fraser.

The group typically meet up three times a month, venturing to several different locations across the north-east including Dunnottar Woods, Aberdeen Beach, Aden Park and Crathes Castle.

Sunday’s event was fantastic. Image: Hairy Dog Photography Aberdeen

Crathes is said to be a favourite with the dogs as they get to have a paddle in the water, says Vivien.

She added: “It’s a great way for people to meet and it’s lovely that some people have made life long friends just from coming along.”

Vivien McCallum Kelly leading the pack. Image: Hairy Dog Photography Aberdeen

Vivien shared her dedication to the group as she spends her own money collecting props for people and their dogs to pose with, as well as hiring photographers to go along to their events.

She even hosts fun competitions for dog owners to participate in, handing out medals and rosettes.

The group has made life long friends. Image: Hairy Dog Photography Aberdeen

People from all professions attend the meet-ups as Vivien shared nurses, people that work with the police and solicitors take their dogs along.

She went on to say how the group provides an escape from people’s 9-5 and is a place for them and their furry friends to unwind.

Dogs had a paw-fect time. Image: Hairy Dog Photography Aberdeen

Adding: “It doesn’t matter where you work, or if your rich or poor, we never talk about that.

“We just focus on ourselves and the dogs, and that’s really the special part of Doodle Dash.”

Owners regularly attend the walks. Image: Hairy Dog Photography Aberdeen

Doodle Dash is getting bigger and better

A member who attended Sunday’s event said: “Vivian started this more than nine years ago and is going from strength to strength.

“We attended the event at Castle Fraser yesterday, organised by Vivian, and joined in with everyone having a great time.”

The event took place at Castle Fraser. Image: Hairy Dog Photography Aberdeen

Anyone with a doodle or poodle type of dog can attend the event which is free. All Vivien asks for is a small donation to be made at each walk.

Over the last nine years Vivien has hosted three anniversary walks, with group numbers rising to as many as 200.

Dogs and owners enjoyed the walk. Image: Hairy Dog Photography Aberdeen

She said: “The regulars, we’ve been friends a long time now, we’ve had a lot of people come and go. Some have moved abroad or some people’s pets have passed.

“I’ll do anything for my group.”

A lovely pooch at the birthday event. Image: Hairy Dog Photography Aberdeen

 

