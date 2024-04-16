NINE-STOREY block of student flats approved on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Plans for a nine-storey block of student flats on Aberdeen’s Union Street have been approved.

The 21-apartment scheme will take shape to the rear of the Amicable House office block facing onto Union Row.

Landhold Properties have described their 90ft plans for space at 250/252 Union Street as “elegant”.

And consultants Aurora say the building would create “much needed city centre living accommodation”, helping boost business on the struggling street.

What is there just now?

The site is used as a 28-space car park for upper floor offices at Amicable House.

But Aurora told Aberdeen City Council there is no need for them these days, with that representing “an inefficient and unsustainable use of this land”.

There would be a pair of two-bedroom flats and one single-bed flat across all storeys, all with their own balconies.

Would new Union Street student flats be too tall?

The nearby Capitol (10 storeys) and Silver Fin (11 storeys) buildings were highlighted as project masterminds suggested the height of the flats wouldn’t be an issue.

They hailed a roof garden an especially “attractive” feature – for anyone with a head for heights.

With a minimal number of parking spaces, residents would be presented with their own “travel packs” pointing out nearby cycle routes and public transport options.

What did neighbouring business think?

Grampian Credit Union is based at 250 Union Street, and staff were left “shocked” upon learning of the proposal.

Chief executive Chinyere Adeniyi-Alade urged the council to reject the “ridiculous plan”.

She said: “The space is already small and we can’t even imagine why someone will want to put in a nine-storey residential building there.

“This is an example of putting profit first.”

What did the council say about new students flat plan?

The proposal featured in our Planning Ahead round-up when it was lodged last year.

Since that time a few small tweaks have been made as developers fought to secure approval.

And now the local authority has given the go-ahead to the student flats complex, deeming it a “reasonable” idea.

Why was nine-storey Union Street student flat block approved?

Planning officials accept the height and size would “represent a significant new addition to the townscape of the city centre” – with “some adverse impact” on Union Row.

But they add: “Care has been taken to ensure that the building would not be prominently visible from Union Street, nor would it significantly harm any medium or long-distance views of the city centre skyline.

“The context of Union Row is such that the new building would sit relatively comfortably alongside other, existing buildings of a similar height.”

Developers will have to contribute £8,886 to Holburn Medical Practice and £2,818 to local parks.

It comes after plans for dozens of students flats were revealed for the Northern Hotel earlier this month.

You can see the plans for Union Street student flats here.