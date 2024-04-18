‘Disappointed and frustrated’: Parents left ticketless for Aberdeen school choir final after box office blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Disappointed and frustrated’: Parents left ticketless for Aberdeen school choir final after box office blunder

Some people bought up to nine tickets each after the Beach Ballroom allowed multiple purchases to take place.

By Chris Cromar
Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.
The event will take place at the Beach Ballroom on April 26. Image: DC Thomson.

North-east parents have been left “disappointed” after failing to snap up tickets for a school choir competition due to a box office blunder.

The Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge’s north-east regional final, which is organised by charity the Frisson Foundation, takes place at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on April 26.

Five north-east primary schools will be competing including Brimmond, Burnhaven, Cults, Elrick and Milltimber.

Glee – which stands for Grow, Lead, Educate, Evolve – is long-awaited for the youngsters involved, with organisers describing the event as “inspiring Scotland’s children through song”.

However, the competition has been put into chaos due to ticketing issues for the final.

Parents say ticket system is ‘very unfair’

Tickets – costing £11 – were released for sale on Monday, however many parents were left frustrated after they sold out within an hour.

People were able to purchase up to nine at a time, when the maximum should be two per person.

Jennifer Ritchie told The Press and Journal: “This means that children will be performing without a representative to see them on stage. Some school choirs have next to no tickets at all.

“This all seems very unfair and not good for the choirs or schools who are performing. The whole ethos of the competition is to celebrate, encourage and support the choirs taking part.

“How will this happen if many cannot even get a ticket to the event?”

Glee regional final at Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.
The regional final took place at the Beach Ballroom last month. Image: The Frisson Foundation/Facebook.

Mrs Ritchie blamed the “poor organisation” of the Beach Ballroom for letting the situation happen.

She also claims that schools will have to pay for additional transport home for the pupils if not all parents are able to get a ticket.

Clare Williamson also spoke to The P&J about the situation, describing the ticket situation as a “shambles” leaving “lots of angry parents”.

She added: “Half the schools have barely any tickets.”

‘This has taken us and the ballroom by surprise’

In response to tickets being sold out “extremely quickly”, the Frisson Foundation acknowledged on Facebook that they are giving the issue its “attention”.

They have limited who can comment on the post.

Urging ticketless families to “please bear with us”, they added: “Given the pattern of sales for the heats, this has taken us and the ballroom by surprise.

“We understand that part of the problem has arisen from some people making multiple purchases, i.e. exceeding the maximum of two per customer and the team at the ballroom are currently dealing with this.

“The Beach Ballroom obviously has limited capacity, but we will be exploring the options available to us over the next few days.

“We will update as soon as we can.”

Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.
The Beach Ballroom event was sold out within an hour. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

The north-east sectionals qualifying event to reach the final took place between March 18 – 22 at the beach venue, with the Frisson Foundation describing the turnout for all five nights as being “first class”.

The school that wins next week’s event will go on to represent the region in the national final.

Aberdeen City Council, which owns and operates the Beach Ballroom, has been contacted for comment.

