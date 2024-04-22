Families back plans for ‘desperately needed’ ASN youngsters centre near Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families back plans for ‘desperately needed’ ASN youngsters centre near Stonehaven

The facility would provide support for children and young people aged between two and 18 years with additional support needs.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the proposed OaKley Play and Life-Skills Centre. Image: Inspired Design and Development Ltd
An artist impression of the proposed OaKley Play and Life-Skills Centre. Image: Inspired Design and Development Ltd

Scores of families across the north-east have backed plans for a new “life-changing” additional support needs centre near Stonehaven.

Antares Property Development Ltd is looking to build the OaKley Play and Life-Skills Centre out at Coneyhatch.

The site itself sits just off the A90 to the north of the town.

The facility would provide catered support for children and young people aged between two and 18.

The non-profit organisation behind the centre argue it is needed to address the “isolation” many feel when their children are diagnosed with additional support needs.

They hope the facility will “ease the burden” for families while providing a “safe and interactive” learning experience for youngsters.

What will the OaKley ASN facility look like?

Floor plans show the new ASN centre will have a play room, sensory room, family room and nursery area.

It will also have a kitchen and dining space, reception area and staff facilities.

Its outdoor area will be secure and private, and have plenty of space for youngsters to learn and develop their skills.

Floor plans of the proposed OaKley centre near Stonehaven. Image: Inspired Design and Development Ltd

The facility is expected to have 15 members of staff and would have capacity for 45 young people.

It is expected to offer drop-in sessions, respite and transition groups, early years support, specialised school sessions and family playtime.

Community rally behind ASN centre

The application has received a huge amount of support from families, with more than 100 letters submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

Dr Caroline Traa of the Network Autism Social Enterprise “wholeheartedly” backed the development.

She said: “Any facilities supporting young people with autism or other developmental disabilities are greatly needed in our community.”

The location of the proposed new ASN centre near Stonehaven. Image: Google Street View

Retired ASN teacher Sheila Sanderson also welcomed the development.

“There are not enough facilities available for pupils whose support needs are great,” she said.

“I hope this centre enables more early support so that children can cope better amongst their mainstream peers.”

Aberdeenshire children in ‘desperate need’ of ASN centre

James Titmuss revealed he has his own experience of existing ASN services and believes OaKley would be “a very well-used resource”.

He also believes the proposed location is “ideal” as it is accessible yet away from the “hustle and bustle of the local villages”.

Kate Matthews suggested children with additional support needs living in Aberdeenshire are in “desperate need” of a facility like this.

An artist impression of the proposed ASN facility. Image: Inspired Design and Development Ltd

She explained: “ASN resource demands are increasing exponentially and neither funding sources nor council resources can keep up.

“Building Oakley ASN is a step in the right direction in terms of providing a
safe place offering understanding, education and real support to ASN families.”

While Elizabeth Heys believes the new facility would be “life-changing” for many families.

Uncertainty over proposed Stonehaven site

However Alex Taylor objected to the proposal, saying the project was “commendable” but the proposed site was “absolutely not the right location for it”.

He added: “This site is not a safe or quiet setting given the commercial nature of the adjoining land and nearby traffic noise from the bypass.”

If approved, the team at OaKley hope to open the doors to the centre in the autumn.

You can view the plans for yourself here.

Conversation