Families back plans for ‘desperately needed’ ASN youngsters centre near Stonehaven

Scores of families across the north-east have backed plans for a new “life-changing” additional support needs centre near Stonehaven.

Antares Property Development Ltd is looking to build the OaKley Play and Life-Skills Centre out at Coneyhatch.

The site itself sits just off the A90 to the north of the town.

The facility would provide catered support for children and young people aged between two and 18.

The non-profit organisation behind the centre argue it is needed to address the “isolation” many feel when their children are diagnosed with additional support needs.

They hope the facility will “ease the burden” for families while providing a “safe and interactive” learning experience for youngsters.

What will the OaKley ASN facility look like?

Floor plans show the new ASN centre will have a play room, sensory room, family room and nursery area.

It will also have a kitchen and dining space, reception area and staff facilities.

Its outdoor area will be secure and private, and have plenty of space for youngsters to learn and develop their skills.

The facility is expected to have 15 members of staff and would have capacity for 45 young people.

It is expected to offer drop-in sessions, respite and transition groups, early years support, specialised school sessions and family playtime.

Community rally behind ASN centre

The application has received a huge amount of support from families, with more than 100 letters submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

Dr Caroline Traa of the Network Autism Social Enterprise “wholeheartedly” backed the development.

She said: “Any facilities supporting young people with autism or other developmental disabilities are greatly needed in our community.”

Retired ASN teacher Sheila Sanderson also welcomed the development.

“There are not enough facilities available for pupils whose support needs are great,” she said.

“I hope this centre enables more early support so that children can cope better amongst their mainstream peers.”

Aberdeenshire children in ‘desperate need’ of ASN centre

James Titmuss revealed he has his own experience of existing ASN services and believes OaKley would be “a very well-used resource”.

He also believes the proposed location is “ideal” as it is accessible yet away from the “hustle and bustle of the local villages”.

Kate Matthews suggested children with additional support needs living in Aberdeenshire are in “desperate need” of a facility like this.

She explained: “ASN resource demands are increasing exponentially and neither funding sources nor council resources can keep up.

“Building Oakley ASN is a step in the right direction in terms of providing a

safe place offering understanding, education and real support to ASN families.”

While Elizabeth Heys believes the new facility would be “life-changing” for many families.

Uncertainty over proposed Stonehaven site

However Alex Taylor objected to the proposal, saying the project was “commendable” but the proposed site was “absolutely not the right location for it”.

He added: “This site is not a safe or quiet setting given the commercial nature of the adjoining land and nearby traffic noise from the bypass.”

If approved, the team at OaKley hope to open the doors to the centre in the autumn.

You can view the plans for yourself here.