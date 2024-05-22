Disruption near Ballindalloch as B9008 closed after crash

A crash has closed part of the B9008 this morning.

The road between Ballindalloch and Glenlivet is currently closed due to a single vehicle crash.

The accident took place at around 6.30am this morning.

Officers remain at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

It is unknown if anyone is injured.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

